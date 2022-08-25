Biden slammed for 'immoral' open-border policy after human trafficker describes what happens to children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and his Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas were criticized Thursday after a Central American trafficker revealed what the United States' open border policy has allowed Mexican drug cartels to do to unaccompanied or kidnapped children.

The trafficker, speaking anonymously to investigative reporter Sara Carter, said the cartels are very keen on at times even literally purchasing children – often for the purpose of using them as drug mules or harvesting their organs to sell on the black market.

The trafficker said juvenile organs fetch high prices for cartels and that the deceased children's bodies are often filled with illicit drugs and smuggled into the United States using the corpse as a form of protection against detection.

"In many cases, they just have the children there and they have a purpose, only they know what purpose they're going to serve. But yeah, they are just going to keep them there and [the children are] not going to be free ever again," the trafficker told Carter.

Buck Sexton, a former CIA officer and current co-host of the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" told Fox News the trafficker's tale exposes the open-borders policy of Biden and Mayorkas as deeply unethical.

"It's been the case for the entirety of the Biden administration," he said. "Their approach to the border is unethical. It's immoral, and it's also deeply cynical as a matter of politics. They could try to change the incentive structure for illegal crossings. They could try to limit the lawlessness as best they can give additional Border Patrol resources."

Sexton said the Border Patrol officers he engages with reply that they are now essentially humanitarian officers rather than law enforcement, in part because in many cases, the law isn't observed.

"What you have is the highest level of drug overdoses in U.S. history," he added, pointing to how fentanyl trafficked through Mexico from China is one of the top killers of young people year-over-year.

"MS13 and other transnational gangs treating our southern border like a wide open highway. The trafficking of human beings, as Sara just discussed, this is all appalling."

Sexton said Biden has now decided to make the situation even worse by dispatching with Donald Trump's ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy forged with the Obrador government in Mexico City.

"They've basically done that anyway because fundamentally they don't want the situation to change when it comes to illegal crossings. And as a result of that, this just continues," he said.

"This should be the biggest national security emergency the United States faces – not, in fact, Ukraine."

Speaking to Fox News, Carter said she did not expect to hear the grisly recollections of the trafficker when it came to the treatment of children, but added that the Mexican authorities had previously investigated a cartel for juvenile organ trafficking in 2014.

"I want the American people to understand what kind of monsters these people are and what they are willing to do to children and what the Biden administration is doing by perpetuating this border chaos," she said.