Stephen A Smith calls on Gavin Newsom to ‘answer’ for California’s homelessness, crime

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his "Straight Shooter" podcast Wednesday, telling the governor he is "still waiting" for him to appear on his show and "answer" for issues facing the state, including homelessness, crime, California’s sanctuary status and what he described as "billions in debt."

Smith noted that former Vice President Kamala Harris leads the Real Clear Politics polling average for the Democratic Party's nomination for president at 31%, while Newsom trails at 22%. He argued that Harris being the favorite for the Democratic Party's nomination is an "indictment against the party" and the fact that "her name still even exists" means "nobody else has stepped up and stood out."

"Gavin Newsom, 22%. Still waiting for you to come on the show, Mr. Governor," Smith said. "Still waiting. Still waiting, Gavin Newsom."

"I keep telling you, it's going to be more, far more pleasant than you realize. Because I just want to ask questions and I want to listen to your answers," he continued. "I don't want a ‘got you’ moment. I don't want to make you uncomfortable. I don't want to go back and forth with you, interrogating you like I'm some prosecutor or whatever. I simply want you to answer for your state about the homelessness that Obama just alluded to, which he labeled an embarrassment. About the crime. About defund the police, about being a sanctuary city and state. About billions in debt. About homelessness. Where's the answer to those questions?"

Smith referenced recent comments from former President Barack Obama where he criticized the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, calling it an "atrocity" given the billions of dollars elected officials have thrown at the problem over the years.

Obama was speaking with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen on Saturday when he touched on criticism local residents and business owners have voiced for years.

"I think it is morally — ethically speaking — it is an atrocity that in a country this wealthy, we have people just on the streets, and we should insist on policies that recognize their full humanity — people who are houseless — and be able to provide them with the help and resources that they need," Obama said.

"We should recognize that the average person doesn’t want to have to navigate around a tent city in the middle of downtown," he added. "That’s a losing political strategy."

The "Straight Shooter" host has been consistent in criticizing Newsom for not appearing on his show to discuss the current state of California and his potential 2028 presidential campaign.

In late January, Smith pointed out that Newsom had been invited onto the show on "numerous occasions" but never accepted the invitation, calling out the governor for declining to do so.

"What the hell you running from me for? I just want to ask questions. I want to give you an opportunity to answer to the people of California and to the American people if you're going to be a presidential candidate in 2028. Gavin Newsom not appearing on this show doesn't stop me from talking about him and his record," he said. "I don't know all about his record. He does. And he has the platform here anytime he wants to make sure that the record is set straight."

When reached for contact by Fox News Digital, a representative for Newsom responded with the following statement: "The Governor crushed Hannity and DeSantis head-on. He’s not ducking anybody, he’s just busier than Stephen apparently is. But we’re still planning to do his show."

