Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Stephen A Smith calls on Gavin Newsom to ‘answer’ for California’s homelessness, crime

ESPN host wants governor to 'answer' for state issues as Newsom trails Harris in 2028 Democratic nomination polling

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
close
Stephen A Smith hammers Newsom for disparaging Trump in Switzerland: 'When we go somewhere else, it's America first' Video

Stephen A Smith hammers Newsom for disparaging Trump in Switzerland: 'When we go somewhere else, it's America first'

On Wednesday's episode of "Straight Shooter," host Stephen A. Smith blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom for disparaging President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his "Straight Shooter" podcast Wednesday, telling the governor he is "still waiting" for him to appear on his show and "answer" for issues facing the state, including homelessness, crime, California’s sanctuary status and what he described as "billions in debt."

Smith noted that former Vice President Kamala Harris leads the Real Clear Politics polling average for the Democratic Party's nomination for president at 31%, while Newsom trails at 22%. He argued that Harris being the favorite for the Democratic Party's nomination is an "indictment against the party" and the fact that "her name still even exists" means "nobody else has stepped up and stood out."

"Gavin Newsom, 22%. Still waiting for you to come on the show, Mr. Governor," Smith said. "Still waiting. Still waiting, Gavin Newsom."

DAVID MARCUS: IF DEMOCRATS DO HIM DIRTY, STEPHEN A SMITH COULD BE THE NEXT RFK JR

Stephen A. Smith and Gavin Newsom

Stephen A. Smith said he's "still waiting" for Gov. Gavin Newsom to appear on his show to "answer" for the issues facing California, like homelessness and crime. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)

"I keep telling you, it's going to be more, far more pleasant than you realize. Because I just want to ask questions and I want to listen to your answers," he continued. "I don't want a ‘got you’ moment. I don't want to make you uncomfortable. I don't want to go back and forth with you, interrogating you like I'm some prosecutor or whatever. I simply want you to answer for your state about the homelessness that Obama just alluded to, which he labeled an embarrassment. About the crime. About defund the police, about being a sanctuary city and state. About billions in debt. About homelessness. Where's the answer to those questions?"

Smith referenced recent comments from former President Barack Obama where he criticized the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, calling it an "atrocity" given the billions of dollars elected officials have thrown at the problem over the years.

Obama was speaking with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen on Saturday when he touched on criticism local residents and business owners have voiced for years.

'THE DAILY SHOW' ROASTS GAVIN NEWSOM ON HOMELESSNESS, HIGH-SPEED RAIL IN SATIRICAL 'LEADING MAN' VIDEO

"I think it is morally — ethically speaking — it is an atrocity that in a country this wealthy, we have people just on the streets, and we should insist on policies that recognize their full humanity — people who are houseless — and be able to provide them with the help and resources that they need," Obama said.

Former President Barack Obama at a speaking engagement.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum on Dec. 5, 2024, in Chicago. He posted a video on social media on Tuesday in support of California's Prop 50. (Erin Hooley)

"We should recognize that the average person doesn’t want to have to navigate around a tent city in the middle of downtown," he added. "That’s a losing political strategy."

The "Straight Shooter" host has been consistent in criticizing Newsom for not appearing on his show to discuss the current state of California and his potential 2028 presidential campaign. 

JAMES WOODS WARNS NEWSOM'S PRESIDENTIAL APPEAL WON'T LAST LONG AMID 'ATROCIOUS' CALIFORNIA FAILURES

In late January, Smith pointed out that Newsom had been invited onto the show on "numerous occasions" but never accepted the invitation, calling out the governor for declining to do so.

"What the hell you running from me for? I just want to ask questions. I want to give you an opportunity to answer to the people of California and to the American people if you're going to be a presidential candidate in 2028. Gavin Newsom not appearing on this show doesn't stop me from talking about him and his record," he said. "I don't know all about his record. He does. And he has the platform here anytime he wants to make sure that the record is set straight."

Stephen A. Smith and Gavin Newsom

Stephen A. Smith slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "running from" him on his show in January. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu)

When reached for contact by Fox News Digital, a representative for Newsom responded with the following statement: "The Governor crushed Hannity and DeSantis head-on. He’s not ducking anybody, he’s just busier than Stephen apparently is. But we’re still planning to do his show."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue