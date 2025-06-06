Gavin Newsom says he's lost friends for saying biological men participating in women's sports is unfair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed Friday that he has lost friends over his recent comments about the unfairness of biological men competing in women's sports.

"I lost some good friends, like, I mean, they're just, they won't talk to me," Newsom said during an episode of his podcast , "This is Gavin Newsom," with talk show host Dr. Phil.

"They're done and, you know, I appreciate they felt hurt. They felt that point of view was, you know, somehow diminishing," Newsom added.

The governor defended himself, saying that he has always been highly supportive of LGBT rights.

"As someone who's been an advocate that I put up against any other elected official, I mean, I have a very strong record, as you know," Newsom said. "I think the first time I was on your show was on the issue of LGBT rights, and I’ve been an advocate for decades and decades."

The potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender said the issue of biological boys in girls' sports must be dealt with and not swept under the rug.

"On the issue of sports and what you just laid out as it relates to many different factors that are unique and, regardless of puberty blockers, I just think this issue we have to address, and to not address [it] we are in denial," he said.

Dr. Phil agreed with Newsom.

"We were both advocates for LGBTQ rights, but this is a bridge too far," Dr. Phil said.

"You have these elite athletes, these are kids that get up oftentimes an hour or two before school, I mean, they're up at 4 and 5 o'clock in the morning, working out before school for years and then all of a sudden somebody steps in and bumps them out of the competition. I hate to see that," he added of girls facing biological boys in sports.

Newsom made comments in March questioning the appropriateness of men in women’s sports, agreeing that biological men in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

In 2022, Newsom signed legislation making California a sanctuary state for transgender procedures for minors.

"Parents know what's best for their kids, and they should be able to make decisions around the health of their children without fear," Newsom said in a signing statement on Sept. 29, 2022. "We must take a stand for parental choice. That is precisely why I am signing Senate Bill 107."

