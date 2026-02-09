Far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch known for profane attacks emerges as destination for Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left podcast star Jennifer Welch has emerged as a darling of the liberal media after her often-extreme, regularly viral rhetoric put her in a position to influence the Democratic Party.

Welch, co-host of the "I've Had It" podcast, was an Oklahoma City-based interior designer who starred in the short-lived Bravo reality show "Sweet Home Oklahoma" from 2017-2018. It wasn't until 2022 that she launched "I've Had It" with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan. The podcast, which initially launched as an apolitical platform for Welch and Sullivan to air "petty grievances" and to combat "toxic positivity" from other influencers, increasingly delved into politics starting in 2024.

"I've Had It," which has 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers across social media, has landed high-profile interviews with former President Barack Obama, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., then-Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to put Welch, who often outshines her co-host in terms of over-the-top rhetoric, firmly in the liberal zeitgeist.

RISING FOULMOUTHED PODCAST STAR JENNIFER WELCH DEMANDS THAT DEM LEADERS 'GET THEIR S--- TOGETHER'

The show has already become a platform for potential 2028 presidential hopefuls like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Other high-profile Democrats who've appeared with Welch include New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, cementing her show's status as a must-stop destination for any Democrat with lofty political ambitions.

A slew of other Democratic lawmakers have appeared on "I've Had It," including high-profile figures like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Texas, Ro Khanna, Calif., Eric Swalwell, Calif., and Sarah McBride, Del., as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Mass., Cory Booker, N.J., Adam Schiff, Calif., and Chris Murphy, Conn.

"Jennifer Welch is almost certainly being positioned as a key influencer in the Democratic Party for 2028," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News Digital. "If you're anyone on the left, and you want to be somebody — even if you're not running for president — Welch is going to be someone you'll not only have to appear with, but support, along with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel."

"With CBS's Stephen Colbert set to lose his show in May, the influence of Kimmel and Welch will only grow," Houck continued. "It's become quite clear she has a deep-seated hatred in her heart for anyone who thinks differently, and it's actually sad. She's driving people apart by convincing her audience that their MAGA-supporting family members, neighbors, and co-workers are deranged, murderous, racist psychopaths."

Indeed, it's her rhetoric about conservatives that most often generates headlines.

FORMER BRAVO STAR LAUGHS AS ACTIVIST CHEERS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH, SAYS DEMS MUST LEARN TO CATER TO SUCH VOTERS

Welch has claimed Charlie Kirk "justified" his own assassination with staunch support for the Second Amendment, accused his widow, Erika Kirk, of being an "opportunistic grifter," referred to White Americans as "crusty White people," said Trump supporters shouldn’t be allowed to eat in Mexican restaurants, referred to White House senior advisor Stephen Miller as a "Nazi Jew," and called Trump a "teeny-weeny mushroom c--- piece of s---," among many other profane insults.

Welch even suggested Democrats will prosecute Trump and his allies once they take back power and believes the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump’s life was "totally staged."

Welch has also called White Evangelical Christians the worst people in the country, a cancer and a cult, as well as the "most racist, most dips--- of human beings imaginable."

In another viral clip, she called conservative women's sports activist Riley Gaines an "insufferable t---" and a "dumb b----."

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS TO LIBERAL PODCAST HOST CALLING STEPHEN MILLER A 'NAZI JEW'

The rhetoric has driven engagement and media attention.

In 2025, "I’ve Had it" generated over 660 million views across platforms for a 253% increase from 2024. Over the past 90 days, "I’ve Had it" has generated 146 million views and 12.5 million engagements across platforms, a media executive familiar with her numbers told Fox News Digital.

A CNN article called the show "profane and on point," The New Yorker described Welch as one of the left's most "provocative" voices, and she was interviewed by The New York Times in December.

The Washington Post published a glowing profile of Welch and Sullivan on Monday that suggested their podcast "has developed into a powerhouse, building the kind of organic audience that political strategists can never quite manufacture."

"The women’s experience as liberals in a red state has given them thick skins, as well as plenty of ammunition for their expletive-laden excoriations of President Donald Trump and his base," journalist Rachel Monroe wrote in the Post.

Welch has been "more overtly critical of the Democratic Party" in recent months, the Post reported, adding that she has been "pushing back against the influence of corporate money and candidates who refuse to condemn the war in Gaza or who don’t defend trans kids."

RAHM EMANUEL HAS FIERY CLASH WITH LEFTIST PODCASTER OVER PARTY'S FOCUS ON TRANS BATHROOM ISSUES

"Welch and Sullivan dismiss concerns that their antagonism toward some Democrats is helpful to Trump, arguing that unscripted moments, even the spicier ones, are just what their side needs," Monroe wrote in the Post.

Welch has taken her criticism to Democrats directly in her interviews. She laid into Rahm Emanuel last year when he voiced concern about their party's fixation on transgender rights.

"That is such bulls---. That is total bulls---. That is buying into the right-wing media narrative. And I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this," Welch told Emanuel.

In another interview exchange, Welch accused Cory Booker of "capitulation" to what she calls the "fascist" Trump administration, comparing Democratic leadership to "Neville Chamberlain." She also criticized him for previously accepting money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young believes her "rhetoric matches the far-left spinster cat ladies that scream at minimum wage employees" at yoga classes and shopping centers.

"It would make sense that she would be elevated to a position like kingmaker inside the Democrat party because she’s been one of the craziest and most communist-sounding leftists out there," Young told Fox News Digital.

While Welch has certainly gained influence, Young doesn’t feel she is the left’s answer to podcast heavyweight Joe Rogan, which is something many Democrats desire.

"There will be no ‘left’s Joe Rogan’ — and honestly, Joe Rogan isn’t a right-winger — he’s a man with common sense who has been labeled ‘right wing’ because he’s right of the 1% of insane leftists in this country, like Jennifer Welch. Ultimately, she’s just an overhyped pundit who, when the Democrat party fails, will be blamed for said failure and pushed aside," Young said.

Welch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.