Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

Newly uncovered Ted Bundy footage exposes the multi-state effort to capture the infamous serial killer

'Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil,' a new three-part series, is now streaming on Fox Nation.

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
close
New photos, audio of Ted Bundy reveal dramatic hunt to stop notorious killer Video

New photos, audio of Ted Bundy reveal dramatic hunt to stop notorious killer

The new Fox Nation series, ‘Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil,’ uncovers the untold story of how detectives joined forces to stop infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The harrowing story of serial killer Ted Bundy leaves behind a somber legacy on the West Coast of the United States — and recently uncovered crime scene photos and audio tapes continue to unravel the truth in a new series about the malicious murderer. 

"Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil," is a three-part docuseries streaming on Fox Nation. Hosted and narrated by Fox News' "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, the show chronicles how detectives from across several states teamed up to stop Bundy's killing spree and discover vital evidence to take him down. A lineup of law enforcement officials, crime experts and others help break down the terrifying but extraordinary hunt for truth. 

Ted Bundy in a red and blue filter, text reading 'Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil'

Crime experts break down efforts to capture serial killer Ted Bundy in the Fox Nation series, 'Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil.' (Fox Nation)

MYSTERIOUS MARYLAND SCHOOLTEACHER CASE TAKES CENTER STAGE IN 50 CENT'S NEW FOX NATION SERIES

The first episode, titled "The Devil Comes to Utah," recounts how Bundy fled to Utah amid investigations into eight murders in the Pacific Northwest, and ultimately spread his violent wrath. During the second episode, titled "Rocky Mountain Murder Spree," the story takes a turn when Bundy is arrested for evading police in a Salt Lake City suburb. 

"The women whose bodies were found were all of a similar type," retired news anchor Terry Wood said in the new series. "There was too much coincidence for this not to be a serial killer." 

Split of Ted Bundy and Kathy Kleiner Rubin

Kathy Kleiner Rubin, now 65, narrowly escaped Ted Bundy when he broke into Florida State University's Chi Omega house and killed sorority sisters Lisa Levy and Margaret Bowman in their beds during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 1978. (Getty Images)

'UNTOUCHABLE' ALEX MURDAUGH COMPARED TO TED BUNDY FOR INDIGNANCE AT FAMILY MURDER SENTENCING

Roger Dunn, a retired detective at King County Sheriff's Office in Washington, reflected on the significance of Bundy's emergence into American crime history. "We are dealing with something that is outside the mold of what people consider a killer, and a mass killer at that," he said. 

In the final episode, titled "The Monster Escapes," detectives and investigators met at the Aspen Summit to discuss how they can finally put a stop to Bundy's crimes. 

"All these detectives gathered, and all of them basically said, ‘we know it’s Bundy,'" author Kevin M. Sullivan said. "We're just going to have to prove it, so they went meticulously into the case files." 

Retired news anchor Terry Wood

Retired news anchor Terry Wood speaks about the Ted Bundy murders on an episode of the Fox Nation series, 'Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil.' (Fox Nation)

FOX NEWS TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER: ALEX MURDAUGH'S MONEY MAN, CHARLES MANSON'S CULT, 'SMILEY FACE' KILLER THEORY

Bundy confessed to 28 murders between 1974 and 1978, but some experts argue that number is significantly higher, potentially in the hundreds. After being convicted of three Florida murders in 1979, he was sentenced to death via electric chair and died ten years later. 

Fox Nation subscribers can fully unwrap all three episodes of the quest to bring Bundy to justice, available now. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

Close modal

Continue