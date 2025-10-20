Newly uncovered Ted Bundy footage exposes the multi-state effort to capture the infamous serial killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The harrowing story of serial killer Ted Bundy leaves behind a somber legacy on the West Coast of the United States — and recently uncovered crime scene photos and audio tapes continue to unravel the truth in a new series about the malicious murderer.

"Hunting Bundy: Chase for the Devil," is a three-part docuseries streaming on Fox Nation. Hosted and narrated by Fox News' "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, the show chronicles how detectives from across several states teamed up to stop Bundy's killing spree and discover vital evidence to take him down. A lineup of law enforcement officials, crime experts and others help break down the terrifying but extraordinary hunt for truth.

The first episode, titled "The Devil Comes to Utah," recounts how Bundy fled to Utah amid investigations into eight murders in the Pacific Northwest, and ultimately spread his violent wrath. During the second episode, titled "Rocky Mountain Murder Spree," the story takes a turn when Bundy is arrested for evading police in a Salt Lake City suburb.

"The women whose bodies were found were all of a similar type," retired news anchor Terry Wood said in the new series. "There was too much coincidence for this not to be a serial killer."

Roger Dunn, a retired detective at King County Sheriff's Office in Washington, reflected on the significance of Bundy's emergence into American crime history. "We are dealing with something that is outside the mold of what people consider a killer, and a mass killer at that," he said.

In the final episode, titled "The Monster Escapes," detectives and investigators met at the Aspen Summit to discuss how they can finally put a stop to Bundy's crimes.

"All these detectives gathered, and all of them basically said, ‘we know it’s Bundy,'" author Kevin M. Sullivan said. "We're just going to have to prove it, so they went meticulously into the case files."

Bundy confessed to 28 murders between 1974 and 1978, but some experts argue that number is significantly higher , potentially in the hundreds. After being convicted of three Florida murders in 1979, he was sentenced to death via electric chair and died ten years later.

Fox Nation subscribers can fully unwrap all three episodes of the quest to bring Bundy to justice, available now.

