Mysterious Maryland schoolteacher case takes center stage in 50 Cent's new Fox Nation series

50 Cent is making his debut as the host of a new true-crime show on Fox Nation — and the harrowing story of a Maryland schoolteacher's murder is first up.

The Fox Nation series "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" launches with a bone-chilling first episode, titled "Fake 'em Out." The episode centers around the case of Laura Wallen, a pregnant Montgomery County high school teacher who went missing after failing to show up for the first day of school.

With time running out, detectives and law enforcement race to uncover the shocking truth of her shooting death.

According to experts and those involved in the investigation who spoke during the episode, Wallen's boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, had another relationship with a woman named Chrissy.

Rachel Irish, a friend of Wallen, expressed surprise that there was an apparent cheating scandal. "I was stunned that Tyler had another girlfriend," she said. "Honestly, I was surprised he was able to get one woman."

Montgomery Police Department Special Victims Unit's Katie Leggett joined the episode to explain the significance of Wallen's relationship with Tessier.

"As an investigator, anytime there's a love triangle, you are always prepared for what's coming next," Leggett said. "My reaction to learning about this was, ‘here we go.’ This is the explanation we have been looking for."

As shown in police interviews, Tessier appeared to get nervous when law enforcement brought up his secret relationship with Chrissy.

"His whole demeanor changed once we found out about his relationship with Chrissy," Montgomery Police Department Detective Sgt. Paul Reese said.

"Tyler, at that point, was Chrissy's fiancé," Leggett said. "So Chrissy just thought Laura was a crazy ex-girlfriend that they couldn't get rid of."

Tessier's plea to Chrissy to refrain from meeting with Wallen right before the latter went missing sounded several alarm bells in the case — especially when Wallen turned up dead.



To make matters even more mysterious, so did Tessier.

