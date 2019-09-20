New York Times slammed as ‘disgusting’ for downplaying Ed Buck as ‘small time’ Democratic donor

The New York Times caught flak on Friday for referring to Ed Buck as a “small-time Democratic donor” despite his long history of giving big bucks to liberal politicians.

Buck, who was hit with a federal charge on Thursday in the 2017 drug overdose death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to California candidates. According to federal records, Buck also contributed more than $500,000 to Democratic groups, including $1,500 to the Obama presidential campaign and $2,950 to the Hillary Clinton campaign – but this fell into the category of “small-time,” according to The Times.

“Two men died in the home of Ed Buck, a small-time Democratic donor and political activist. Now federal prosecutors say they have detailed a disturbing pattern in which he exchanged drugs and money for sexual favors, citing at least 11 victims,” the paper's verified political account tweeted.

Political satirist and “No Things Considered” host Tim Young questioned why the paper would diminish Buck’s contributions to the Democratic Party.

“Is the New York Times being sassy and sarcastic with their Twitter now or are they pushing a blatantly false narrative? He’s a mega-millionaire who lives in West Hollywood who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats in the last few years alone,” Young told Fox News.

“There is nothing even remotely small-time about those numbers,” Young added.

The Gray Lady also called Buck a “small-time Democratic donor” in the lead of a story about him facing federal charges.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Buck, 65, was charged with distributing methamphetamine resulting in Moore's death. He would face a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Buck was charged earlier this week with causing the overdose of another man who escaped from his West Hollywood home this month. The man escaped the apartment and reportedly called for help at a nearby gas station.

A third man, Timothy Dean, 55, died of an overdose in Buck's home this past January. Prosecutors said Buck provided drugs to several men over the years after bringing them to his home. They described the political donor as someone who preyed on the homeless and drug addicts.

“The real threat of bias in the media is how pervasive it has become. Black men have died at the hands of this predator and the priority for The New York Times is covering for their preferred political party,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News. “Disgusting.”

This is the third time The Times has made news with a tweet in recent days. Under its “New York Times Opinion” Twitter banner, the paper issued an apology late Saturday, saying it had deleted an “offensive” message promoting a controversial, now-revised article that made allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article,” The Times' Opinion message said. “It was offensive, and we apologize.”

The original Times tweet graphically described an obscene act that Kavanaugh is accused of having done during his college years. The tweet then said the act “may seem like harmless fun.”

The New York Times also caused an uproar last week with a now-deleted tweet and now-updated story that originally said “airplanes,” not terrorists, were responsible for the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center/

The 9/11 anniversary message was immediately met with harsh criticism and was swiftly deleted.

