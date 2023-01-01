New York Mayor Eric Adams: ‘Resilient’ city ‘moving in the right direction’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hailed the "resiliency" of the city and touted New York as "moving in the right direction" in 2022 during an appearance on Fox News on New Year’s Eve as the nation counted down to 2023.

Previewing the ball drop at Times Square, as well as the massive crowd, Adams enthused, "This is representative of New York. It’s a city with so much energy and vibrancy. Fifty-six million tourists are predicted to be here this year, 72 next year, and we are excited about the recovery of our city."

He touted, "We are resilient. Nothing keeps New Yorkers down." Recounting 2022 for the city of New York, the Mayor saw progress: "We’ve had some ups and downs at the beginning of the year, in 2022. We were dealing with just a spike in crime. 40% of our major crimes, shootings, homicides. We were zero focused on violent crimes, particularly gun crimes and homicide. Double-digit decrease."

Regarding 2023, Adams described safety as the goal: "The men and women in police department and other law enforcement agencies responded, and I’m just excited about what the new year has to offer. It’s about being safe."

He added, "This is a prerequisite to our prosperity. And we are moving in the right direction."

Adams did note an "incident" on New Year’s Eve as the city prepared for the celebration.

"We had an incident earlier this evening. Two officers were assaulted," he said.

The New Year's Eve attack in question was brutal with at least two officers stabbed with a machete near Times Square. One was a rookie cop reporting for his first day on the job.

Talking to Fox News just prior to midnight, Adams praised the calmness of the NYPD.

"You respond to the danger, bring it under control and then get back to protect the public," he said. "I’m going to go visit those officers now… These men and women are doing their job of protecting the city."