New York county exec blasts Gov Hochul for rejecting federal storm aid over ICE enforcement concerns

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for rejecting federal assistance over the weekend, arguing that "unhelpful" politics are interfering with public safety as snow and ice blanket the Empire State.

"We need the federal government's help when we have a major emergency event like we do now," Blakeman said Sunday, referring to the winter blast that began slamming New York over the weekend.

"I think that's very foolish on the part of Governor Hochul."

Hochul wrote on X Saturday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had offered federal assistance to New York ahead of the major winter blitz, noting:

"I shared that the fastest way to help is for ICE to back off so people feel safe accessing warming centers, shelters, hospitals, and houses of worship."

Blakeman criticized the move as "irresponsible" shortly after, insisting the government should be focused on "public safety, not partisan rhetoric."

Gov. Hochul's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. New York City is investigating seven deaths that are potentially weather-related.

Blakeman told "The Big Weekend Show" that snowfall accumulation, freezing temperatures, freezing rain and sleet have created the perfect storm as authorities work to clear the pavement and create safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

"This is very problematic. It's going to be frigid temperatures for the next week and, as I said, not only do we have 10 to 14 inches of snow, but on top of it, we have a sheet of ice from freezing rain and sleet, which makes it very difficult to plow and also to dry the pavement," he said.

"Typically, we can get the pavement dry within 24 hours, but this is going to take a few days. So it's going to be very slippery, and it's going to be dangerous for pedestrians and for people that are out on the road."