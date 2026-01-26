Expand / Collapse search
New York county exec blasts Gov Hochul for rejecting federal storm aid over ICE enforcement concerns

Nassau County's Bruce Blakeman calls governor's move 'foolish' as snow and freezing rain create dangerous conditions

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman highlights cleanup efforts across New York, particularly on Long Island, following heavy snowfall on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for rejecting federal assistance over the weekend, arguing that "unhelpful" politics are interfering with public safety as snow and ice blanket the Empire State.

"We need the federal government's help when we have a major emergency event like we do now," Blakeman said Sunday, referring to the winter blast that began slamming New York over the weekend.

"I think that's very foolish on the part of Governor Hochul."

MAMDANI ANNOUNCES REMOTE SCHOOL DAY DUE TO DANGEROUS WINTER STORM CONDITIONS

Kathy Hochul of New York

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the 2026 State of the State held in The Egg performing arts center at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., on Jan. 13. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Hochul wrote on X Saturday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had offered federal assistance to New York ahead of the major winter blitz, noting:

"I shared that the fastest way to help is for ICE to back off so people feel safe accessing warming centers, shelters, hospitals, and houses of worship."

Blakeman criticized the move as "irresponsible" shortly after, insisting the government should be focused on "public safety, not partisan rhetoric."

KATHY HOCHUL SAYS SHE CONFRONTED ICE AGENT, ACCUSED HIM OF ‘TERRORIZING PEOPLE' BY WEARING MASK

Bruce Blakeman speaks at podium

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the press at the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at Massapequa Funeral Home in Massapequa Park, N.Y., on March 24, 2024. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gov. Hochul's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. New York City is investigating seven deaths that are potentially weather-related.

Blakeman told "The Big Weekend Show" that snowfall accumulation, freezing temperatures, freezing rain and sleet have created the perfect storm as authorities work to clear the pavement and create safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

Historic winter storm hits leaves multiple dead, millions without power across 18 states Video

"This is very problematic. It's going to be frigid temperatures for the next week and, as I said, not only do we have 10 to 14 inches of snow, but on top of it, we have a sheet of ice from freezing rain and sleet, which makes it very difficult to plow and also to dry the pavement," he said. 

"Typically, we can get the pavement dry within 24 hours, but this is going to take a few days. So it's going to be very slippery, and it's going to be dangerous for pedestrians and for people that are out on the road."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

