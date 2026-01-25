Mamdani announces remote school day due to dangerous winter storm conditions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said public schools will close on Monday for remote instruction as snowfall begins to blanket the city, citing hazardous weather conditions and concerns for student and staff safety.

"Over the past week, my administration has prepared for this moment – ensuring devices are in hand, families are informed and educators are ready to welcome students online," he said in a post on X.

Mamdani and New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) Chancellor Kamar Samuels announced in a press release that all NYCPS buildings would be closed on Jan. 26 due to the extreme weather conditions.

All after-school programs, adult education and other school-based activities will also be canceled, with instruction continuing remotely for most students.

The shift will affect about 500,000 students across more than 1,100 schools, though Monday will remain a previously scheduled day off for high school students and students in grades six through eight.

"Preparation matters, especially in moments like this," said Samuels. "I am grateful to our school communities for the work they’ve done over the last several days – from stress-testing technology to securing buildings and getting virtual classrooms ready. This was a difficult decision made with the safety of every family in mind, and I thank you for your flexibility."

FOX Weather reported on Sunday that nearly 200 million people are under some type of winter weather alert, breaking the record for the most number of U.S. counties simultaneously under a Winter Storm Warning.

In New York, heavy snow began moving into the city and the tri-state area in the morning, the FOX Forecast Center said, with radar showing snow blanketing Manhattan and snowfall rates reaching up to two inches per hour from New Jersey to Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel, stay up to date with local forecasts and check in on neighbors.

She declared a state of emergency on Friday and said officials were prepared to clear streets and respond to any power outages.

FOX Weather’s Mike Rawlins contributed to this report.