New York

Mamdani announces remote school day due to dangerous winter storm conditions

The shift will affect about 500,000 students across more than 1,100 schools

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Thousands of crews mobilized in response to winter storm: 'All hands on deck' Video

Thousands of crews mobilized in response to winter storm: 'All hands on deck'

American Public Power Association President and CEO Scott Corwin joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the massive mobilization of utility workers and critical safety tips for Americans losing electricity due to ice storms.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said public schools will close on Monday for remote instruction as snowfall begins to blanket the city, citing hazardous weather conditions and concerns for student and staff safety.

"Over the past week, my administration has prepared for this moment – ensuring devices are in hand, families are informed and educators are ready to welcome students online," he said in a post on X.

Mamdani and New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) Chancellor Kamar Samuels announced in a press release that all NYCPS buildings would be closed on Jan. 26 due to the extreme weather conditions.

All after-school programs, adult education and other school-based activities will also be canceled, with instruction continuing remotely for most students.

GOOD OLD-FASHIONED SNOW DAY MAY BE HEALTHY FOR KIDS, DOCTORS SAY: 'PERMISSION TO UNPLUG'

A city official addresses reporters at a podium during an indoor briefing.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference about preparations for an approaching winter storm on Jan. 24, 2026. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The shift will affect about 500,000 students across more than 1,100 schools, though Monday will remain a previously scheduled day off for high school students and students in grades six through eight.

"Preparation matters, especially in moments like this," said Samuels. "I am grateful to our school communities for the work they’ve done over the last several days – from stress-testing technology to securing buildings and getting virtual classrooms ready. This was a difficult decision made with the safety of every family in mind, and I thank you for your flexibility."  

SHOVELING SNOW COULD POSE DANGEROUS HEALTH RISK FOR ONE GROUP, EXPERTS WARN

FOX Weather reported on Sunday that nearly 200 million people are under some type of winter weather alert, breaking the record for the most number of U.S. counties simultaneously under a Winter Storm Warning.

A lone pedestrian walks along a snow-covered residential street during a winter storm.

A person walks down a residential street as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Jan. 25, 2026. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

WINTER STORMS CAN KNOCK OUT YOUR TECH FAST: PREPARE NOW

In New York, heavy snow began moving into the city and the tri-state area in the morning, the FOX Forecast Center said, with radar showing snow blanketing Manhattan and snowfall rates reaching up to two inches per hour from New Jersey to Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel, stay up to date with local forecasts and check in on neighbors.

A bundled-up man rests on a park bench as snow falls steadily around him.

A man sits on a bench in Central Park as snow falls in New York City on Jan. 25, 2026. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

She declared a state of emergency on Friday and said officials were prepared to clear streets and respond to any power outages.

FOX Weather’s Mike Rawlins contributed to this report.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
