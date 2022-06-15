Nancy Mace calls out 27 'insane' House Democrats who voted against Supreme Court security bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., blasted a group of 27 House Democrats who voted against a bill to provide 24-hour protection for Supreme Court justices' families , similar to what is already provided for some members of the executive and legislative branches.

NANCY MACE: It's insane, but it's also probably the same 27 that want to defund the police. But it's unbelievable that they did not want to protect the third branch of government, the judicial branch. And it's illegal, actually, to show up at the justices' homes and protest. Someone who showed up last week at Justice Kavanaugh's home trying to assassinate him was armed and dangerous. This is not where we should be going in this country. We've had a lot of violence over the last two years by Antifa and armed anarchists. And you've seen Chuck Schumer and others ratchet up the rhetoric and encourage this sort of thing. You have a president who will not tamp it down and it's a huge issue. But we've got to make sure that our justices are protected, that are law enforcement, not just on this hill, but everywhere across the country, that they're fully funded and they have the resources they need to keep our communities, everybody safe.

