Pro-life group says Kavanaugh's alleged would-be assassin 'acted' on Schumer's words

A pro-life group says that the armed man who allegedly plotted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh "apparently acted on the incendiary words of Sen. Chuck Schumer."

The group Created Equal, said that Nicholas Roske, 26, who was charged with attempted murder, apparently acted on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's words when he said "Brett Kavanaugh will pay the price" in March 2020.

"Today, an abortion advocate apparently acted on the incendiary words of Sen. Chuck Schumer that Justice Brett Kavanaugh ‘will pay the price.’ The inflammatory rhetoric of the left is leading to violence. It’s time for the Biden administration to publicly call for abortion advocates to turn down the temperature," the Created Equal statement reads.

Schumer said in March 2020 in a speech outside the Supreme Court that Kavanaugh has "released the whirlwind and you will pay the price."

Later, Schumer walked back some of those comments and said the words "didn't come out the way I intended to," attempting to explain that his point was that there would be political consequences if the Supreme Court "stripped away a woman's right to choose."

"Now, I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn't come out the way I intended to. My point was that there would be political consequences--political consequences--for President Trump and Senate Republicans if the Supreme Court, with the newly confirmed Justices, stripped away a woman's right to choose. Of course, I didn't intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court, and it is a gross distortion to imply otherwise," Schumer said.

Roske was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice after he was allegedly seen carrying a gun, knife, and pepper spray outside of Kavanaugh's Maryland home on early Wednesday morning, according to sources.

Roske told authorities he was "upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," adding that he believed Kavanaugh "would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws," according to the affidavit.