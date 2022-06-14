Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

These 27 Democrats voted against protections for Supreme Court justices

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act passed the Senate on a 100-0 vote last month

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Supreme Court: House passes bill to protect justices Video

Supreme Court: House passes bill to protect justices

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the congressional bill to protect justices and their families following the murder threat against Kavanaugh on 'The Story.'

The House passed a bill Tuesday to increase security for Supreme Court justices' immediate families, with 27 Democrats voting against, less than a week after a man was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The bill that's now headed to President Biden’s desk for final approval provides for 24-hour protection for Supreme Court justices' families, similar to what is already provided for some members of the executive and legislative branches.

The House voted 396-27, approving a measure that had already been passed by unanimous consent in the Senate in May just days after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion suggested it intends to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., was one of the Democrats to vote against providing additional protections for Supreme Court justices and their families. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., was one of the Democrats to vote against providing additional protections for Supreme Court justices and their families.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Democrats who opposed the bill argued that it also needed to include protection for court staff, including clerks, and their families. 

ISSA SLAMS AOC, PELOSI OVER SCOTUS SECURITY BILL STALL: ‘IT IS ASTONISHING’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., boasted in an Instagram video on Saturday about initially blocking the bill.

"I wake up this morning and I start to hear murmurs that there is going to be an attempt to pass the Supreme Court supplemental protection bill the day after gun safety legislation for schools and kids and people is stalled," she said in the video.

"Oh, so we can pass protections for us and here easily, right? But we can't pass protections for everyday people?" she continued. "I think not."

All those who voted "no" on the Supreme Court Police Parity Act on Tuesday were Democrats. They are:

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.
  • Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
  • Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.
  • Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas
  • Rep. Joshua Gottheimer, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.
  • Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
  • Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich.
  • Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.
  • Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Donald Payne, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.
  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J.
  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
  • Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.,
  • Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
  • Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

