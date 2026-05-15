NAACP official condemns White politicians trying to replace resigning Black mayor

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The North Carolina NAACP defended a local branch president, Corine Mack, after she argued that it is "seriously disturbing" for any White person to fill in as interim mayor of Charlotte after Mayor Vi Lyles announced her resignation.

Lyles announced last week that she will be resigning as mayor on June 30, saying her term has been "has been the honor of my life." While some are puzzled at her resignation only about halfway into her term, one aspect that has been noted is her controversy on the national stage after the stabbing of Ukrainian national Iryna Zarutska.

According to Axios, numerous local politicians are jockeying to fill the position, but Mack voiced outrage at the possibility that Lyles — who is Black — could be temporarily succeeded by someone who is White. As Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP president, Mack shared a now-controversial post on Monday, arguing that a White person taking the role would be part of a larger phenomenon of usurping Black representation.

"It is seriously disturbing for White folks to be lobbying to be the interim Mayor in Charlotte," Mack wrote. "Our Mayor who recently resigned is a Black woman who is a registered Democrat. While Black representation is being undermined and stripped nationwide; White folks are either tone deaf or worse ... self centered! It's not about YOU!

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"In Charlotte, Black Voters have been intentional about having Black representation," she continued. "What is the consensus after several discussion; If the City Council votes a non-Black person in as interim Mayor again ... voters will hold you accountable next year."

Mack made a similar statement, doubling down to Queen City News by declaring, "Why would we replace the Black outgoing mayor with a White person? That simple."

She later added, "My question for the white folks who, up in arms and outraged, are they outrage about the fact that Black representation is under attack?"

Mack also defended the post on her personal Facebook page, arguing the outrage about how "any Black person who dares to have an independent thought and opinion."

"On our NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch page, White people are losing their minds in defense of Charlotte having the right to have a White Mayor. Anyone can run next year! This year the City Council will elect the interim Mayor," she wrote. "It is very interesting to watch some White people in a frenzy about Black people loving and supporting Black people. Meanwhile, they create movements and spaces solely for white people all of the time."

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"The outrage must be about any Black person who dares to have an independent thought and opinion," she concluded. Poor things! White people created race and racism. But, they continue to play the victim and create fake narratives. Everything in this country is predicated on race ... White people did that! I won't be silenced! In the meantime, I'm praying for this country."

WBTV reported that Deborah Maxwell, president of the North Carolina NAACP, addressed Mack's initial post on the following Wednesday.

"NAACP North Carolina stands with the Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Branch and its long‑standing work to advance equity, justice, and accountability for Black communities," she said.

She added further, "The NAACP evaluates leadership by actions, policies, and results, not by personal identity. What matters is whether decisions made by those in power strengthen or harm the lived experiences of Black residents."

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Maxwell also defended the local NAACP chapter’s duty to raise concerns if they think Black communities are being excluded from "meaningful participation or progress."

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"Black communities deserve leadership that listens, delivers results, and helps close long‑standing gaps in opportunity," she said.