Jasmine Crockett's history of playing the race card going after conservative and liberal critics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has a history of accusing her critics of being racist — no matter which side of the political aisle they are on.

On Thursday, the Texas Senate candidate fired back at podcasters and comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang after the two told listeners not to "waste" their money supporting her campaign.

Despite Rogers and Yang later walking back their comments, Crockett accused them of saying "the quiet part out loud" and going after her because of her race and gender.

"I really do think that the host said the quiet part out loud, which basically was: If a White man couldn’t do it, then why would a Black woman even have the audacity to think that she could?" Crockett said. "I don’t know however many White men, and they’ve all lost. The only thing we know for sure is that a White man can lose."

A similar situation occurred in October when Crockett responded to ESPN analyst and podcast host Stephen A. Smith’s comments about her and former MSNBC host Joy Reid. Although Smith later apologized for singling out Crockett, she accused him of "consistently" attacking Black women.

"In a time in which Black women specifically are under attack — and we all know what Malcolm X said about the Black woman — I just felt a way that there was a Black man who decided not to do any research and decided to more so comment on my stylistic approach, which I'm good with people disagreeing, whatever," Crockett said. "But to use your platform in order not only come for me, but consistently kind of have a track record of coming for Black women, I was just very disappointed in him."

Crockett has also suggested that reports criticizing her workplace behavior stemmed from her race. In August, the New York Post reported that several unnamed former staffers accused her of creating a "toxic" work environment and described her as having "diva" behavior.

The Texas Democrat dismissed the claims later on CBS News.

"This is just more slander, more nonsense, more lies," Crockett said. "You and I were joking before we got on camera about all the scrutiny that comes with being not only a woman, but being young, and being a Black woman. Yeah, there’s a lot of scrutiny that comes my way, and it comes my way from all different angles."

Crockett frequently accuses Republican opponents of racism, including Vice President JD Vance, whom she said was pushing racist tropes by calling out her "street-girl persona."

"I’m not going to be distracted," Crockett said in December. "And when they can tell me about their policies that are helping Texans, then we can have a conversation. Until then, take whatever shots you want to take at me. Because I have been a Black woman my entire life."

"I promise you, there are other people just like JD Vance, who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman," she continued. "It will not be different when I become a U.S. senator — and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk."

Crockett has also been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and accused him of being "terrified" of "smart, bold Black women" like herself after he called her a "low IQ person."

"For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot," Crockett wrote in an X post in May. "Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…"

Crockett's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.