©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina

Charlotte mayor wins landslide reelection despite controversy over Iryna Zarutska’s slaying

Vi Lyles captures 70% of vote after facing criticism over response to Ukrainian refugee's stabbing death on city train

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska Video

North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska

Charlotte city council member Edwin B. Peacock, III reacts to the passing of Irynas Law, which cracks down on violent offenders.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, cruised to reelection Tuesday, capturing more than 70% of the vote over Republican challenger Terrie Donovan, with nearly all ballots counted, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The result extends Democrats’ long dominance in North Carolina’s largest city, which hasn’t elected a Republican mayor since former Gov. Pat McCrory left office in 2009, according to WFAE.

Lyles’ decisive win comes despite the controversy surrounding the August murder of Iryna Zarutska on the city’s Lynx Blue Line train.

Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee, was sitting on the train after her work shift when she was randomly and violently stabbed to death. Video of her killing went viral and reignited debate about public safety in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE’S ‘PRO-CRIME’ POLICIES UNDER FIRE AS CAREER CRIMINAL CHARGED WITH KILLING COMMUTER: EXPERT

Mayor Vi Lyles

Mayor Vi Lyles pictured during a campaign event with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, a man with a long criminal record and more than a dozen arrests, was charged with her murder.

After the attack, Lyles emphasized the suspect’s mental health issues and homelessness rather than his criminal history. Republicans said the remarks showed that the mayor and other Democrats are too lenient toward repeat offenders.

In a statement after the Aug. 22 killing and Brown’s arrest, Lyles said: "Tragic incidents like these should force us to look at what we are doing across our community to address root causes."

"We will never arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health," she wrote, according to The Associated Press.

Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte. (Evgeniya Rush/GoFundMe)

CHARLOTTE MAYOR SCORES PRIMARY RE-ELECTION VICTORY AMID NATIONAL BACKLASH OVER GRUESOME TRAIN MURDER

Lyles later acknowledged that she "wished that she had addressed the community… much sooner," according to WBTV.

The mayor also faced criticism over a $305,000 separation package paid to outgoing Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings, which drew a state audit for its alleged lack of transparency and use of public funds.

Along with her reelection, Lyles scored another victory Tuesday as voters approved a transportation sales tax she had championed for years to fund billions in road, bus and rail projects. She previously won reelection in 2023 with 74% of the vote.

Charlotte, NC light rail stabbing of Iryna Zarutska

Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death in a Charlotte light rail car. (Instagram/lucaveros225 | Fox News Digital)

Four Democrat incumbents also won the City Council’s four at-large seats.

Donovan, a real estate agent, had made crime her top issue even before the killing.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

