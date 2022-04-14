MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque."

The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.

However, Wallace claimed this was a radical move by the GOP.

"As the United States Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as next month, Republican state legislators are rushing to pass abortion bans. And these bans are becoming more and more extreme. Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law. It contains a chilling requirement that all abortions must be reported to the state along with the reason why they were performed, all of them," Wallace said.



Citing other abortion laws passed in Kentucky and Oklahoma, the MSNBC host asserted that because these particular laws didn’t provide exceptions for rape and incest, this was a "sign of the growing extremism in the current version of the Republican Party." According to the Guttmacher Institute, a majority of abortions are not due to rape and incest, which are reportedly only 0.5% to 1% of cases.

Her guest, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., decried the recently passed GOP laws as "grotesque" decisions made by "predominantly male" legislators who don’t understand "what abortions services are" and that have "nothing to do with health care."."

"[T]hey have nothing to do with health care. They have nothing to do with the laws or the constitutional right to abortion, to abortion services because abortion services are health care services. These are cynical, grotesque, lacking in compassion and understanding of what abortion services are," Dean said.

After the pair agreed these laws would disproportionately harm poor women and women of color, Wallace pleaded for Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade because "women are suffering."

"Women are suffering, and women will suffer. Democrats control the House and the Senate and the White House. Does it -- are there conversations behind the scenes? Are these bills changing the priorities for you in Congress to try to do something legislatively?" she asked.

Agreeing that codifying Roe was the next step for the Senate, Dean asserted these laws would cause women to die, with no pushback from Wallace.

"Something I want to turn on its head because I'm so tired of it is the governor in Oklahoma, when he signed the bill, he said 'I want this to be the most pro-life state in the nation.' This is not a pro-life bill. In fact, it will risk and cause the death of women. This is not pro-life," she insisted.

Dean predicted "abortion rights" will be the focus of the upcoming midterm elections.

"But I fear — I hope the Supreme Court does not overturn or handicap and cripple Roe v. Wade. But if it does, this election cycle will be about abortion — constitutional abortion services," she said.

While the media focuses on Republican laws restriction abortions, Democrat pushes to increase abortions do not draw the same media fervor or attention. In Maryland this week, Democrat lawmakers overrode Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s veto, to allow health practitioners who are not medical doctors the right to perform abortions in the state.

In Colorado, the state’s Democrat governor signed a law making abortion a "fundamental right" for "pregnant individuals," while explicitly denying any rights to the unborn.