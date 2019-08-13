MSNBC guest claims Trump 'doesn't want to protect anything or anyone other than white supremacy'

President Trump doesn't want to protect anything as commander-in-chief except for white supremacy, an MSNBC guest declared on Monday.

“This administration doesn’t want to protect anything or anyone other than white supremacy,” Danielle Moodie-Mills, host of "Woke AF" on Sirius XM, told the network.

Moodie-Mills was addressing the administration's alterations to endangered species protections.

Her comments also came amid a new wave of accusations that Trump contributed to the toxic atmosphere that appeared to motivate a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

On the same network, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went so far as to suggest that Trump wanted mass shootings to happen.

“You have to ask the question, Joe, and I’ll ask you, isn’t it OK to deduce that at this point this is what he wants?” she asked.

Their comments came after Trump responded to two mass shootings this month by saying he condemned white supremacy and calling on the nation as a whole to reject it as well. "Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside — so destructive — and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion and love. Our future is in our control," he said.

Moodie-Mills contended on Tuesday that Trump was "gaslighting" the nation -- a term describing the process of using psychological manipulation to make someone question his or her own memory, perception and sanity.

"All of this gaslighting, all of the lies -- it keeps us spinning so that we can't pay attention to everything," she told Velshi.