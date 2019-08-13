Trump appears to jab at comedian Bill Maher during rally

President Trump seemed to continue his long-running feud with late-night host Bill Maher when he appeared to claim the comedian and frequent critic had gone "stone-cold crazy."

"You have one guy on television: 'I'm telling you he's not leaving -- he's going to win and then he's not leaving, so in 2024, he won't leave, I'm telling you.' This is a serious person," Trump said on Tuesday, apparently quoting Maher's belief that Trump will maneuver to keep the presidency beyond an election loss or a second term. "These people have gone stone cold crazy."

Trump made those comments as part of a broader criticism of the media while speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh.

Maher told CNN in June that Trump wouldn't leave office if he lost his bid for a second term in 2020. "I absolutely think he will not leave," Maher previously said. The comedian has also made similar comments on his HBO show in recent months, likening Trump to other countries' dictators for life.

TRUMP BLASTS 'WACKO COMEDIAN' BILL MAHER ON TWITTER, ALLEGES HE LIED ABOUT EL PASO VISIT

Trump's rally comments were just the latest shots fired between the two. On Saturday, Trump blasted Maher as "wacko" and accused him of spouting falsehoods. "Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show - So many lies," he tweeted.

Trump also praised Maher's prediction that he would win re-election and warned that if he didn't win, Maher would need to pay 95 percent in taxes.

Maher responded with a series of tweets, including one that appeared to mock the president for giving him free publicity.

"95%? That is a lot! I better keep working! Speaking of which, if you tweet about me again, would you be a lamb and mention I'm @TheMirageLV on Sept. 6 and 7? You're the best!" he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maher has repeatedly made headlines for criticizing the president. Earlier in August, Maher spoke of hoping for a recession that would doom Trump's reelection prospects. When one of his guests mentioned that recessions are "really bad" and would result in job losses, Maher said it's "worth it."