MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski boycotting SoulCycle amid news owner will host Trump fundraiser

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski vowed never to visit SoulCycle or Equinox fitness centers in response to its owner, real estate developer Stephen Ross, holding a fundraiser for President Trump in the Hamptons.

"No more soul cycle," the outspoken Trump critic tweeted on Thursday. "Will never go there again. Will never go to Hudson Yards or Equinox. Ever."

She also pledged not to visit Hudson Yards, a neighborhood in Manhattan that was developed by Ross' company.

According to The Washington Post, the fundraiser will take place on Friday with ticket prices ranging from $5,600 to $250,000.

Brzezinski, on Thursday, suggested that Ross' fundraiser showed that he didn't have a "soul." Bye @soulcycle, or should I say Soul-less Cycle," a post retweeted by Brzezinski read. "Hello @onepeloton @tonal," the tweet continued, referencing other fitness brands.

She also retweeted liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, who received attention after saying he would cancel his SoulCycle membership.

Moore and Brzezinski were just two of many to blast the Ross' decision. Ross has responded by saying that he has "always been an active participant in the democratic process." “I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions," he reportedly said.

Brzezinski, on Tuesday, was especially angry about Trump's rhetoric surrounding mass shootings in August She claimed that Trump actually wanted white nationalists to carry out attacks like the mass shooting that left more than 20 dead in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

"I mean this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained?" she asked.