Concha: Media will never apologize for anti-Trump rhetoric because there's 'no accountability'

Mainstream media pundits who engage in anti-Trump rhetoric will never apologize when they are criticized because there is no system of reprimand, according to media reporter Joe Concha.

Some of the more recent incendiary commentaries included one MSNBC host's claim that President Trump may want to see more incidents like the mass shooting in El Paso, he claimnday on "Hannity."

"Why would they apologize if there's never any accountability?" The Hill wrighter asked.

"Why would Mika Brzezinski ever apologize for saying the president is actually rooting for mass shootings to happen in this country? Why would Joe Scarborough ever apologize for throwing out a conspiracy theory that the Russians somehow had a hand in the killing of Jeffrey Epstein?"

MSNBC HOST JOE SCARBOROUGH BALKS AT JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH: 'HOW PREDICTABLY... RUSSIAN'

Epstein, a Manhattan financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his New York City prison cell over the weekend.

Last week, Brzezinski, an MSNBC host, claimed in the wake of the El Paso shooting that Trump is "inciting racism."

"Isn’t it OK to deduce that at this point this is what he wants? He is inciting hatred, inciting violence," she said.

After Epstein's death, Scarborough suggested there was some kind of conspiracy behind Epstein's apparent suicide.

"A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men's lives ends up dead in his jail cell," Scarborough said on Saturday of the well-connected financier. "How predictably... Russian," he added.

Scarborough appeared to be alluding to the many mysterious deaths with suspected connections to the Russian government.

"Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two," he tweeted.

On "Hannity," Concha added it is unlikely any such rhetoric will see, "accountability."

"If there's never any accountability, of course nothing's going to happen," he said.