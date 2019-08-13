MSNBC guest tells people not to 'negotiate' with Trump supporters: 'You destroy them'

Above the Law executive editor Elie Mystal told MSNBC viewers Sunday that they should try to "destroy" President Trump's supporters at the ballot box.

"You don't communicate it to them -- you beat them. Beat them. They are not a majority of this country. The majority of white people in this country are not a majority of the country," Mystal said while appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy." "And all the people who are not fooled by this need to come together, go to the polls, go to the protests, do whatever you have to do. You do not negotiate with these people -- you destroy them."

Host Joy Reid apparently realized her guest’s comment could be taken as inflammatory and quickly intervened.“The black man said ‘beat them,’ meaning in an election,” she said as Mystal added “figuratively.”

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO SEEN IN UNVERIFIED VIDEO CURSING AT MAN WHO APPARENTLY CALLED HIM 'FREDO'

Mystal's comments came amid a renewed discussion about whether heated political rhetoric could contribute to acts of violence. Many Democrats and members of the media have claimed that Trump's words influenced the suspected gunman in this month's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Mystal also argued that Trump supporters like real estate mogul Stephen Ross were just as "complicit" in Trump's hardline policy toward immigrants as "the man himself."

"The children who are orphaned on the streets of Mississippi see no moral distinction because Stephen Ross got a tax cut to look the other way while their parents were being abducted," said Mystal, referring to last week's immigration raids at seven food processing plants in Mississippi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mystal previously called for "pitchforks and torches" outside of Ross' home on Long Island where he was scheduled to hold a pricey fundraiser for Trump this weekend.

"I've been to the Hamptons, it's very nice. There's no reason it has to be," he said. "There's no reason he should be able to have a nice little party. There's no reason why people shouldn't be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.