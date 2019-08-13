In video of Chris Cuomo rant, Trump sees double standard for conservatives, liberals

President Trump on Tuesday blasted what he called a double standard for conservatives and liberals in the press, pointing to the fallout CNN anchor Chris Cuomo saw after an expletive-filled video of him surfaced this week.

"It always happens!" Trump exclaimed. "When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News," he said.

"But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn!"

Trump and others mocked Cuomo, a frequent Trump critic, after a video showed him cursing at and threatening someone who apparently called him "Fredo." Cuomo viewed that as an epithet directed at his italian heritage. The name references the "Godfather" character who was seen as the failure of the Corleone family.

Trump mocked Cuomo on Tuesday, retweeting a post that showed the "Godfather" character trying to claim that he was smart and could "handle things" like everybody else.

That tweet came as a response to Cuomo's apparent comment on the video. "Truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days," Cuomo said.

"Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose."

Trump also suggested that Cuomo's behavior was a bit much -- tweeting that the CNN anchor was "nuts" and may need to be addressed through "red flag" laws meant to block the psychologically disturbed from committing mass shootings.

"Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon," Trump tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Trump also joked that he thought Cuomo was "Fredo." "The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN," he tweeted alongside a video of Cuomo's rant.

Trump has long derided social and traditional media outlets as biased towards conservatives. Cuomo's network, CNN, has seemed to get the brunt of the criticism, as the president repeatedly calls it "fake news" and seems to deride them more than other outlets.