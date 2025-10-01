Mother of slain DC congressional intern warns fugitive suspect 'can't hide forever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of a slain congressional intern issued a pointed warning to the third suspect still wanted in her son’s killing, telling "Fox & Friends First" that it’s only a matter of time before police track him down.

"He can’t hide forever," said Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym, whose son Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2025.

Tarpinian-Jachym’s comments came after D.C. police released additional photos of the third suspect wanted in the killing.

Two other suspects – juveniles Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr. – have already been arrested, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, while the third suspect, 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas , remains at large.

Tarpinian-Jachym also issued a stark warning during her Wednesday appearance, arguing that what she called lax crime laws are fueling deadly streets. She urged lawmakers to pass H.R. 5140, a GOP-led bill that would allow violent teens as young as 14 to be charged as adults.

"If you're old enough to hold a gun, and you're old enough to shoot the gun or use the gun to threaten people, then you should be charged as an adult," she said.

"If they want to act like men and women, then hold them responsible," she added.

"The sad part about it is my son will not be the first. He has not been the first, and he will not be the last that will be gunned down on the street by a young teen."

The House passed H.R. 5140 last month in a 225-203 vote. The bill now awaits Senate consideration.

Tarpinian-Jachym criticized what she described as lawmakers’ misplaced priorities, accusing some Democrats of focusing on political theater — tariffs, the Epstein files and more — instead of public safety in Washington.

"Some of these Democrats, they didn't care. They didn't care about Eric… they don't care about the Charlie Kirks of the world. They really don't care. They have an agenda, and I don't know what that agenda is… and until we face it as a nation and people come around and people band together, it's going to be the same old, same old."

