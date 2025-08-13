Illinois changes benchmarks that proved proficiency in math, English on standardized tests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois education officials on Wednesday approved changes to their cut scores — the benchmarks used to determine proficiency — used for state standardized tests.

"Prior performance levels mislabeled many students in elementary and high school, often indicating that students were less academically successful and prepared for college than they actually were. The new, unified levels correct long-standing misalignment between Illinois' state assessments and other real college and career readiness expectations," the Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday.

The Board maintained that its learning standards and assessments have not changed. The new policy changes the score that proves proficiency in core subjects on each state assessment in order to "align it to college and career readiness expectations."

During the school board meeting, Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders said the move is not a lowering of standards, but rather an adjustment that appropriately fits with the reality of student outcome patterns.

The decision stems from the Board’s 18-month-long process of consulting with over 100 educators and other local higher education stakeholders to establish new proficiency benchmarks.

The Board said that such benchmarks are based on analysis of "college and university course placement data and student probabilities of passing college coursework" and success data from Illinois colleges and universities.

The Illinois Assessment of Readiness decreased its cut scores, while increasing the cut scores for the Illinois Science Assessment.

According to ChalkBeat, data shared in a presentation on Tuesday indicates that more students will be labeled as "proficient" than in the previous year.

"Under the new cut scores, 53% of students would be considered proficient in English language arts, up from 41% last year; 38% would be proficient in math, up from 28% last year; and 45% would be in science, down from last year," ChalkBeat reported.

"Illinois' students are nationally recognized for their academic achievements, but our proficiency rates have not reflected that reality," Sanders said in a statement released by the board.

Sanders added that the state’s proficiency benchmarks mislabeled students, inhibiting qualified students from accessing opportunities for accelerations and giving students the impression that they were not ready for college when they actually were.

"Illinois' new performance levels bring much-needed alignment between grade levels, subjects, and actual college and career readiness expectations," Sanders said.

Representative Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, claimed that the new benchmarks will benefit rural students, low-income students and students of color.

"These common-sense adjustments will align state testing benchmarks with college expectations and will particularly benefit rural students, low-income students, and students of color whose true capabilities and academic successes have not been reflected in our state's proficiency rates or in their own test results," Canty said.

"I believe better data leads to better outcomes for all students. The Accelerated Placement Act can only achieve its goal of expanding access to advanced coursework and college preparation for all qualified students if we are using accurate measures of student achievement."