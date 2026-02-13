More Hollywood stars are choosing silence over political commentary in heated climate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With politics increasingly dominating media and entertainment, some celebrities are choosing not to weigh in on political commentary amid America's ongoing culture wars.

Hollywood stars such as Kevin James, Neil Patrick Harris and Michelle Yeoh have recently either declined to comment on U.S. politics or have made a conscious effort to avoid the topic.

During an interview with Variety on Thursday, James opened up about why he's always steered clear of speaking about politics.

"Politically, for me to speak on it, there are experts who know much more than I do," James told the outlet. "I’m just focusing on what I can do, delivering a fun, heartfelt break from the craziness of the world."

"Everybody carries themselves around all day long with a lot of stress," he continued. "It’s necessary in some ways, but you also need a break. You’ve got to look around and find the good in things. Otherwise, you’re just not going to function. I want to make people have fun, have hope and get a nice escape in their day."

As noted by Variety, James is "famously apolitical" and sticks to what he does best — making people laugh.

Another actor known for his comedic roles, Neil Patrick Harris, recently declined to comment when pressed with political questions at a Friday press conference for his newest film, "Sunny Dancer."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris was asked whether films should be political and if cinema could be used to "fight fascism."

"I think we live in a strangely algorithmic and divided world right now, and so as artists, I’m always interested in doing things that are apolitical," Harris said. "Because we’re all, as humans, wanting to connect in some way."

"That’s why we experience things together," the actor continued. "And so when you get to go to a film where you’re caring about the people, you’re caring about the heart of what’s happening, you’re watching this film of these young adults growing up under the umbrella of a world where some of them won’t, and I think that is so touching and also kind of exciting and rebellious and horny, and then it’s fun to be able to witness that without having to process it through a contemporary lens. Right?"

Harris was once again pressed on politics after a journalist told the cast and crew that it was "embarrassing" to claim the film isn't political after having had access to healthcare if they had to fight cancer themselves, similar to the main character in "Sunny Dancer."

"Do you dare to criticize your government and do you think democracy in the U.S. is in danger?" a journalist asked Harris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Wow," Harris replied. "While I have my own political opinions, I think as a performer, especially in this kind of movie, [I’m] trying to be as inclusive [as possible.] I never read this script as a political statement. It was much more about a human growing up and having realizations about themselves, singularly and [about] friendship."

Michelle Yeoh, co-star of "Crazy Rich Asians," declined to weigh in on politics while speaking to reporters during a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

Variety reported that Yeoh declined to talk about political matters when asked to comment on the state of the U.S.

"I don’t think I am in the position to really talk about the political situation in the U.S., and also I cannot presume to say I understand how it is. So, best not to talk about something I don’t know about," Yeoh responded, adding that she wanted to "concentrate on what is important for us, which is cinema."

"We hear, ‘Oh, cinema is not going to survive because there’s so many other things happening, the attention span is getting shorter.’ But I truly don’t believe that," she continued. "Because I believe when we go to the cinema, that is time for you. You know, you switch off your phones and you’ve chosen to watch something that you want. And that is the time when you can open your heart and free your mind and have time to yourself. Cinema is a place where we all come together and laugh and cry. We celebrate, but it’s always important to keep that tradition alive. And I hope that is what we are here to do."

Although celebrities like James, Harris and Yeoh have opted to stay out of politics, others — such as pop singer Billie Eilish and her brother, Grammy Award-winning producer Finneas O’Connell — have had no hesitation entering the political arena.

Eilish's brother took to Instagram Threads last Wednesday to defend his sister after she faced backlash from conservatives for saying "f--- ICE" and declaring that "no one is illegal on stolen land" while accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

"Seeing a lot of very powerful old, White men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech," he said. "We can literally see your names in the Epstein files."