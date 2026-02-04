Expand / Collapse search
Kevin O'Leary warns celebrities to 'shut your mouth and just entertain' after Billie Eilish Grammys speech

‘Shark Tank’ star warns that lecturing fans from the stage can cost artists after Eilish's anti-ICE comments

Taylor Penley
Kevin O'Leary: Half the people in politics that you upset won't buy your music anymore if you do this

Kevin O'Leary: Half the people in politics that you upset won't buy your music anymore if you do this

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses pop star Billie Eilish's comments at the Grammys about 'stolen land' on 'America Reports.'

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary issued a stark warning to celebrities after Billie Eilish turned her Grammy Awards speech into a political soapbox, telling Fox News that lecturing fans from the stage is a losing business move.

"Half the people in politics that you piss off won't buy your music anymore," the O'Leary Ventures chairman told "America Reports" on Tuesday.

"Don't be stupid about it, but hey, they don't listen."

RICKY GERVAIS MOCKS GRAMMY WINNERS MAKING POLITICAL SPEECHES, SAYS THEY'RE 'STILL NOT LISTENING'

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and Billie Eilish in a split image

Kevin O'Leary, left, visits "Outnumbered" at Fox News Channel Studios on April 18, 2024, in New York City. Billie Eilish, right, attends the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

O'Leary's remarks come after the pop star declared "no one is illegal on stolen land" while on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

While accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year, the 24-year-old singer used her acceptance speech to criticize border enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The remarks prompted a response from the Tongva Tribe in Southern California, which told Fox News Digital in a statement: 

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish."

BILLIE EILISH SAYS PROTESTERS ARE BEING 'ASSAULTED AND MURDERED' DURING AWARD SPEECH

finneas and billie eilish grammys

Billie Eilish (right) was among the musicians to criticize the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.  (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land. Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country."

The statement continued, "We have reached out to her team to express our appreciation for her comments. It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory."

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Eilish's representatives for comment.

Billie Eilish had the 'audacity' to call out ICE during Grammys speech, journalist says Video

O'Leary speculated that Eilish's agents have been "going out of their minds" following her political lecture.

"It's the first lesson 101 for celebrity: As you rise up, whether you're a film star, a music star [or] whatever, shut your mouth and just entertain."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

