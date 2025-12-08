Leonardo DiCaprio says secret to Hollywood survival is to 'disappear as much as you possibly can'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed the secret to surviving Hollywood is knowing when to stay quiet, and he’s spent his whole adult life mastering the art of disappearing.

DiCaprio's approach to fame might be surprising in the age of endless information and viral sound bites.

"It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life, and still I’m not an expert," DiCaprio told TIME magazine in his interview as the outlet's entertainer of the year. "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

DiCaprio found early success with his breakout role in "Titanic" alongside Kate Winslet. The fame that followed the James Cameron–directed blockbuster was intense and overwhelming for the young actor.

"I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people’s face," he said.

DiCaprio recently issued a warning to young actors as he explained why he turned down big paydays at the start of his storied career. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star claimed overexposure can be damaging to an aspiring actor looking to make it big in Hollywood.

"The thing that I could say more than anything is that if you love this profession, if you love being an actor, you have to realize that it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint," DiCaprio told Deadline .

"And that’s not to say, ‘Oh, these are all pivotal choices. Don’t try something commercial. Don’t do this too early.’ It’s about the idea of looking at your career 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now and putting those building blocks together to last."

DiCaprio noted times have changed due to social media, but watching other actors slowly build a strong body of work influenced his own career decisions.

"I got to see them build a body of great work over time. I wasn’t inundated with a massive explosion of too many films by them in one or two years," he continued. "That isn’t to say you shouldn’t take the work when it’s given to you, but it’s the idea of doling it out or maybe just taking those films that have great supporting characters that are interesting and making your mark in the industry."

DiCaprio famously turned down a role in "Hocus Pocus," which was the most he would have ever been paid at the time. He instead took the role in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," earning him his first Oscar nomination. The actor told Deadline the turning point in his career was "Titanic," which led to him being able to choose his own films.

