NORAD confirms 'high-altitude airborne object' flying over northern Canada

The unidentified object over Canada comes the day after the United States shot down an unknown object in Alaska

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
China spy craft, ‘high altitude object’ should be a ‘wake up call’ to rebuild US Air Force: Lt. Gen. David Deptula Video

China spy craft, ‘high altitude object’ should be a ‘wake up call’ to rebuild US Air Force: Lt. Gen. David Deptula

Ret. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula responds to reports from the Department of Defense on the downing of a ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska on ‘Cavuto Live.’

The Biden administration said Saturday that it was actively monitoring an airborne object over Canada shortly before Canada announced it had been shot down.

NORAD confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday afternoon it had identified a "high-altitude airborne object" over Northern Canada.

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," the statement said. "NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada."

"While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions," the statement said.

FILE PHOTO: A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.  

FILE PHOTO: A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.   (Reuters)

A spokesperson for NORAD told Fox News Digital it is monitoring "one unidentified airborne object over Northern Canada" but would not provide more details on a specific location or country of origin.

Shortly afterwards, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the object had been shot down.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau tweested. "@NoradCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

The United States shot down an unidentified object over northern Alaska on Friday that entered U.S. airspace before it was detected, the Pentagon said.

The United States also shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina last week after it had entered U.S. airspace in Montana and flown across the country for several days.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

