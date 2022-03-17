New York Times kept its readers in the dark on Hunter Biden to ensure Trump lost 2020: Devine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miranda Devine responded to a New York Times report that authenticated the emails that appeared to come from Hunter Biden's laptop on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

"Well, it's kind of delicious to see them sort of squirming around, trying to admit the obvious. But you know, if you're a reader of the New York Post or a viewer of Fox News, you knew this six months ago," she told host Tucker Carlson.

"You didn't need the great New York Times to tell you that it was true and that they'd authenticated the emails. We already did that … But unfortunately, the New York Times readers have been kept in the dark."

She added that the Times withheld that information for "deliberate" reasons, and that it all boiled down to making sure Trump didn't get a second term in the White House.

"It was because they wanted Donald Trump to lose the 2020 election. So all journalistic ethics and standards went out the window," the columnist said.

Devine said it didn't matter how much the media pretends it just found out, the truth was already out there.

She went on to accuse President Biden of abusing his power "to make money from foreign countries at the expense of America's national interest."

"And we're now reaping the spoils of that. And I think, you know, ultimately what we need to know now that we're all on the same page now that we agree that reality is reality. What do we do next? And I think the next step is to actually look at the evidence of wrongdoing by the president and his family, obviously, but he's the important one that's contained in the laptop and do something about it," she said.