Hunter Biden business partner calls email 'genuine,' says Hunter sought dad's advice on deals

Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the email is "genuine" and provided more information regarding the Bidens' role in the deal.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

"The reference to 'the Big Guy' in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden," Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News.

Bobulinski said he is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained "was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family." He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, who was listed as the sender of the email.

Bobulinski went on to say he does not believe Joe Biden's past claim that he and Hunter did not discuss his son Hunter's business, claiming that Hunter "frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals."

"I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line," Bobulinski said.

"The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China," he added.

Bobulinksi also said that he believes that the Chinese involvement in the deal was "political or influence investment" on their part, and that "Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese."

After the New York Post published emails reportedly recovered from a laptop said to have belonged to Hunter Biden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed that the information was not legitimate and that it was part of a Russian disinformation scheme. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe pushed back against this claim, saying "there is no intelligence that supports that."

Bobulinski also said that the information he relayed is not part of any disinformation campaign.

"Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive," he said.

Bobulisnki added that the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees requested that he turn over "all documents relating to my business affairs with the Biden family as well as various foreign entities and individuals," and that he intends to fully cooperate.

"I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future," he said.

