'Miracle on Ice' star rips American Olympian over remarks about representing Team USA

Mike Eruzione, an American Olympic gold medalist who played a major role in the team’s "Miracle on Ice" moment in 1980, blasted Team USA skier Hunter Hess on Saturday.

Eruzione responded to Hess’ controversial remarks about representing the U.S. on the world stage at this year’s Olympic Games. Hess, and teammate Chris Lillis, expressed dismay about wearing the Stars and Stripes amid controversy over the Trump administration’s use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the country.

"Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends," Eruzione wrote on X. "Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends. Some athletes just don’t get it."

Eruzione later deleted the post.

Lillis and Hess’ statements caused significant backlash on social media.

Lillis said that while he "would never" want to represent another country in the Games, he’s "heartbroken" over the administration’s actions.

"I love the USA. I would never want to represent a different country in the Olympics. With that being said, a lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things.

"I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States. I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that," he continued. "I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes compete in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent."

Hess echoed that sentiment but took it further, saying he has "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. in these Games.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.

"I think, for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.

"I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here."

