FBI arrests suspect after federal courthouse in Minneapolis windows smashed

FIRST ON FOX: Federal authorities this week arrested a man accused of breaking a window of a federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

The FBI identified the suspect as Georgio James-Jones, saying he had attempted to breach the courthouse during a protest on Jan. 7.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted James-Jones' arrest in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This week, the FBI and partners arrested Georgio James-Jones – the individual who allegedly smashed windows attempting to breach a federal courthouse in Minneapolis last week. As the FBI has said repeatedly – if you attack law enforcement, impede their operations, or engage in violent, destructive behavior, this FBI will find you and bring you to justice," Patel said.

James-Jones was one of dozens of anti-ICE rioters who were seen banging on the doors of the Diana E. Murphy in Minneapolis.

The protest was part of a nationwide streak of unrest in the wake of the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis last week.

Another protest in California on Tuesday saw agitators burning an American flag and shouting expletives through a megaphone.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said two officers were injured in a clash with the protesters. One of the demonstrators was also struck in the eye with a crowd-control munition, leaving the eye blind, according to his family.

The Justice Department has surged federal officers and prosecutors to Minneapolis this week, focusing primarily on fraud and immigration cases.

