Taxpayer-funded Minnesota charter school shuts down in-person learning amid ICE raids

A taxpayer-funded Minnesota charter school moved classes online this week citing safety concerns, while a community organization advised illegal immigrants to stay home amid reported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity and warned of widespread fear and disruption in the local Myanmar community.

Sejong Academy, a public charter school in St. Paul, announced it would move to online learning for the remainder of the week after citing concerns for the "safety and well-being" of its school community, according to a notice posted on its website.

"Sejong Academy will proceed with online learning for the remainder of this week (January 14 and 15)," the school’s website read. "Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our school community."

The school said students would attend classes remotely Wednesday and Thursday before a previously scheduled day off Friday for staff professional development. The announcement did not specify the nature of the safety concerns prompting the decision.

The shift came as Urban Village, a Minnesota-based community organization, released a video and posted statements on Instagram addressing immigration enforcement activity and urging illegal immigrants to remain at home.

In the video, a representative of Urban Village said the organization was communicating urgent information "regarding ICE," while another speaker advised people without a green card or proof of citizenship to stay home and avoid opening their doors to people they do not recognize.

The video also referenced schools offering online learning options for families concerned about sending children to school.

In a separate Instagram post, Urban Village said members of Minnesota’s Myanmar diaspora had been detained by ICE and U.S. Border Patrol and transferred to detention centers outside the state.

The organization claimed some detainees were pressured to sign documents waiving legal rights and alleged enforcement actions that may have violated policies or laws, citing information obtained from a public official.

Urban Village said it was advising noncitizens and non-green card holders to remain home, avoid driving and limit contact amid what it described as heightened enforcement, adding that the guidance had caused parents to miss work, medical appointments to be skipped and children to miss school and activities.

Sejong Academy did not reference immigration enforcement or ICE in its online learning announcement, and it is unclear whether the school coordinated with Urban Village or adjusted operations in response to the organization’s guidance.

According to IRS filings reviewed by ProPublica and verified by Fox News Digital, Sejong Academy reported receiving more than $7 million in government grants, underscoring its status as a publicly funded charter school.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sejong Academy and Urban Village for comment.