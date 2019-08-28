Mika Brzezinski calls out Obama while defending Biden: 'Did he really govern?'

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski attempted to defend former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday amid concerns about his age, by pointing to former President Barack Obama's lack of "experience."

"I loved Barack Obama. He symbolized a lot of things that we needed for this country but did he have experience? Did he really govern or just pass executive orders and do a lot of things in a way that now have led to things that are happening today?" Brzezinski asked on Wednesday's "Morning Joe."

Her comments came as many questioned whether Biden's age and mental stability made him a good candidate for the 2020 presidential election. But according to Brzezinski, Biden's age was an advantage.

"All these arguments about his age — they could be turned around in a second," she told co-host and husband Joe Scarborough. "Don't you want, finally, someone with experience in governing?"

BIDEN TELLS VOTERS 'DON'T VOTE FOR ME' IF THEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUT HIS AGE

Brzezinski also seemed to imply that Obama was partly responsible for Trump's victory in 2016. "Who did he hand the keys to the White House to?" she asked.

Since starting his campaign, Biden has committed a slew of verbal slip-ups that many have argued have been a defining characteristic of his career as a politician.

Biden seemed unfazed by concerns about his age on Saturday when he said that if people had concerns, they shouldn't vote for him.

But the gaffes appeared to have raised enough concerns that allies of the former vice president reportedly suggested he scale back the number of events he did on the campaign trail. David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Obama, blasted that idea, arguing that he shouldn't be "cloistered."

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY RENOUNCES ITS OWN POLL SHOWING BIDEN PLUNGING, CALLS IT AN 'OUTLIER'

"This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win," tweeted Axelrod, the chief strategist of Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns. "He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate. He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The concerns appeared to prompt Biden's brain surgeon to comment on the issue as well. He insisted that his patient was mentally healthy.

“He is every bit as sharp as he was 31 years ago. I haven’t seen any change,” Dr. Neal Kassell said, according to Politico. Kassell previously treated Biden for brain aneurysms and has monitored him for brain damage since his surgeries.