Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden has 'paralyzed' progress on race relations with political rhetoric

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden has stalled progress on race relations with his political talking points, during a Wednesday interview on "Fox & Friends."

Biden met with a dozen black reporters from major media outlets on Tuesday and blamed white people for racism while classifying Caucasians into three specific categories.

"White folks are the reason that we have institutional racism," Biden said, according to Time Magazine. Gingrich claimed Biden has contributed to racial tension and further criticized him for gaffes on the campaign trail.

"We have been caught paralyzed for a half-century on some of this stuff and Joe Biden's one of the people who contributed [to it]," Gingrich told Fox. "I have to say, his quote the other day quote, 'I am not crazy,' I thought was probably the most unusual quote by a presidential candidate."

Gingrich also accused Biden of being hypocritical and claimed cities with the biggest racial divides are usually led by Democrats.

"Biden in his early career... explained that segregated neighborhoods were probably good," he said. "He sort of personifies what he's talking about. I think that racism exists all over the world. I think that it is a perineal challenge when you have people of different backgrounds."

"Why is it that after all these years we're not able to have schools that work, we're not able to have neighborhoods that are safe and that is... to the disadvantage of poor African-Americans. And it is the leaders of the Democratic Party who run every single city in which this is true, Gingrich added.