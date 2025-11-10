Parents' rights group releases scathing 'Lookout' warning targeting top 2 teachers unions: 'Indoctrination'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A top parents’ rights organization is sending a "Lookout" warning to parents urging vigilance against two of the top teachers unions in the United States, making the case that they are "prioritizing radical agendas" at the "expense of educational outcomes."

The warning , sent by the American Parents Coalition, targets the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA) and in addition to concerns about student outcomes not being the priority, highlights a report that it says shows the unions "have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in woke organizations."

The APC warning hits the NEA and AFT for pushing a variety of far-left causes, including boycotts in support of DEI, legal and activist campaigns against the Trump administration, denouncing a Supreme Court ruling that "enabled parents to opt their children out of age inappropriate and one-sided LGBTQ+ content", and climate activism.

"Teachers’ unions were created to support educators and improve classroom instruction. Instead, they have transformed into radical political organizations that exploit their influence to push far-left ideology instead of prioritizing student academic success," APC Executive Director Alleigh Marré told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Parents should be aware of the outsized influence these unions have on their child’s school, because these organizations may be pushing policies that undermine parental trust and do nothing to further a child’s education. Every year the teachers’ unions funnel millions of dollars into campaigns and activist causes that almost exclusively favor Democrats, while students continue to fall further and further behind on foundational subjects. Families expect schools to teach reading, writing, and math, not political slogans. It is time for teachers’ unions to prioritize academic teaching, restore transparency, and refocus on the purpose of education to prepare children for success, not indoctrination."

The warning also focused on the NEA 2025 Handbook, which the APC claims "exposed the organization’s radical beliefs" and "attacks homeschooling."

"The handbook touted the use of preferred names and pronouns as of the "utmost importance" while blaming "white supremacy culture" as the "primary root cause of institutional racism," the APC warning states.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NEA and AFT for comment.

The warning also provided templates for parents to formally file complaints and call on their local school boards to take action prioritizing student performance.

"Parents have the right to know what their children are taught, approve sensitive content, see who influences the classroom, and hold decision-makers accountable," the report states.

"It’s time to reclaim parental authority, and to demand teachers’ unions focus on academic success and not divisive ideologies."

Fox News Digital reported earlier this year that the NEA and AFT have poured tens of millions into far-left causes, including left-wing philanthropic behemoths like the Tides Network, New Venture Fund, Sixteen-Thirty Fund and Future Forward.

The unions also forked over significant amounts of cash for groups that focus on supporting left-wing candidates for public office, such as the Democratic Governors Association, Democrat's House Majority and Senate Majority PACs.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.