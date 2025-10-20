Social media erupts over 'deranged' teacher mocking Charlie Kirk's death in 'No Kings' viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video of a woman that users on social media say shows a school teacher in Chicago mocking the death of Charlie Kirk at a protest went viral over the weekend, with many calling for the woman to lose her job.

The woman can be seen in the video standing in front of a line of anti-Trump protesters on the day of the "No Kings" protests yelling at a truck driving by that was carrying a flag honoring Kirk.

The woman can be seen on video pointing an imaginary gun at her neck and yelling, "Bang, bang."

The video, which has racked up tens of millions of views on social media, was widely interpreted as mocking the death of Kirk, who was assassinated by a shot through the neck last month.

Social media users quickly identified who they believed the woman in the video was, claiming she is a K-8 stem teacher with the Chicago Public School system at Nathan Hale Elementary school.

Conservatives on social media quickly reacted to the video warning about leftist radicalization of the education system in the United States.

"The most vile reactions to Charlie’s murder have almost all been public school teachers and professors," TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet posted on X . "Tells you a lot about what America’s children are facing and why TPUSA is more important than ever."

"These people have been polluting American children," GOP Congressman Chip Roy posted on X . "School Choice is important - but it’s bailing water out of a sinking boat with a massive hole in it. We need to simultaneously clean out our schools of this garbage… and it’s not just Chicago."

"Most horrible being of the year goes to…," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

"Imagine if the tables were turned and a Republican did this," GOP Sen. Mike Lee posted on X . "The media would speak of nothing else for weeks."

"This is a Chicago teacher who should be fired immediately," Republican political and communications strategist Mercedes Schlapp posted on X. "A deranged individual who advocates for violence and death should not be near any children. Pray for our country."

The website for Nathan Hale Elementary School was taken down sometime on Sunday.

On Sunday night, a Chicago Public School spokesperson directed Fox News Digital to a letter sent to the "Hale School community" by Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez that referenced potential online threats made against a staff member.

"Dear Hale Parents, and Staff, Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school," the letter says. "We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resemble a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community."

The letter added that the Chicago Police Department was notified and "investigating the situation further."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.

On Monday, CPS told Fox News Digital that the district is aware an employee was filmed at a protest in Chicago and is the subject of social media posts.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe, and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind," CPS said in a statement.

"While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters, the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action.