Melania Trump goes behind the scenes of inauguration, details 'cordial' time spent with Bidens

First lady Melania Trump offered a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump's second inauguration in an exclusive "Fox & Friends" interview on Tuesday, detailing the events leading up to their historic White House return and their time spent with the Biden family that day.

"They were very nice and [we had a] very beautiful relationship that day, so it was a very special day that we [were] spending together, driving to the Capitol, and it was a very cordial relationship," she shared with co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Mrs. Trump joined the show live from the White House to promote her upcoming movie, "MELANIA," ahead of its global launch on Friday.

The 104-minute film details her life leading up to the inauguration — from her home in Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach — plus behind-the-scenes access inside the White House.

Discussing the film, Mrs. Trump described scenes that offer a glimpse into her relationship with the president, including one that showed her helping him prepare his inauguration speech.

"I give him my advice, and I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have open communication," she said.

Earhardt detailed another scene in which Mrs. Trump is seen planning security for the inauguration alongside the U.S. Secret Service.

Just months before, the president had two close encounters with death: one when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and another when would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh pointed a gun at Trump while he was golfing at his West Palm Beach club.

Earhardt questioned Mrs. Trump about safety concerns in her role as first lady, asking whether similar dangers are a part of her everyday thoughts.

"You think about it, and I have a great Secret Service team, and you need to be very vigilant," she replied.

"What do you do? Where you go? We are living in dangerous times, and preparation for [the] inauguration was part of it."