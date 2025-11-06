Melania Trump named Fox Nation’s ‘Patriot of the Year’ for global children’s advocacy work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump accepted the prestigious "Patriot of the Year" award at the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Brookville, New York, on Thursday night.

The event honors the nation’s unsung heroes and ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals. Now serving her second term as first lady, Melania Trump has expanded her international advocacy for children.

"I applaud American dreamers and innovators who embrace originality," said Trump while accepting the award.

"Let's embrace the spirit of ambition. Let's celebrate everyone who dares to think differently. For it is these courageous Americans who are the heartbeat of our civilization."

The first lady received the honor one year after her husband, then President-elect Donald Trump, was presented with the honorary award following his 2024 election victory.

STARS UNITE AS FOX NATION’S PATRIOT AWARDS GEAR UP TO HONOR THE HEART AND HEROISM OF AMERICA

In October, Melania Trump said her ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin contributed to the reunification of eight Ukrainian children with their families. Russia continues to face accusations of abducting thousands of children during the war.

The first lady’s "peace letter" was hand-delivered to Putin during an August summit in Alaska. Around the same time, Ukraine’s first lady sent her a note, carried by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his White House visit, thanking her for drawing attention to the issue.

Melania Trump has also supported the "TAKE IT DOWN Act," legislation designed to protect children and their families from online exploitation and extortion. The act targets the non-consensual sharing of explicit images and the spread of sexual deepfakes.

In May, Melania Trump secured a $25 million investment in President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget to provide housing and support for youth transitioning out of foster care.

"This is another essential measure that ensures the safety, welfare, and autonomy of those in the foster community," the first lady said in a White House statement.

Other award categories at the ceremony include "Young Patriot," "Heroism," the "T2T Stephen Siller Award," "Most Valuable Patriot" and "Salute to Service," each recognizing individuals whose actions embody courage, service and love of country.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 ceremony introduced a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk, which will be a permanent part of the Patriot Awards. The honor recognizes individuals who uphold the values Kirk championed, including faith, family and free speech.

Since its creation in 2019, the Patriot Awards ceremony has become one of Fox Nation’s most anticipated annual events, celebrating unity, service and patriotism.