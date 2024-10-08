Melania Trump admits she's worried about her husband's safety as November election looms: 'Toxic atmosphere'

Former first lady Melania Trump admitted she’s worried about her husband former President Trump's safety in the final weeks leading up to the November election and blamed Democrats for creating a "toxic atmosphere."

"I think, you know, when they call him, he's a threat to democracy, let's ask ourselves who is really a threat to democracy. They are ongoing with lawfare against the former president, as well as, you know, trying to get him off of the voting ballots and trying to silence him," she said Tuesday on "The Five."

"So, yes, of course, I was always afraid [of] what can happen and that they continue with that kind of language [that] is just – it's a toxic, toxic atmosphere."

Former President Trump has faced two assassination attempts on his life. The first was in Butler, Pa., in July when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots that grazed his ear. The second came in September when suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh was spotted at the 2024 GOP presidential nominee's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., allegedly poking a rifle out of the tree line near where Trump was playing golf.

Besides reflecting on the danger surrounding her husband, Melania Trump also opened up about her priorities and goals should she return to the White House next year and vowed to continue her "Be Best" and "Fostering the Future" initiatives for children and women.

She launched the "Fostering the Future" initiative after leaving the White House in 2021, which seeks to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community, according to a description on her website.

"I have many students now, so I will continue with that, and we need to give back to those children and support them so once they have education, they could have a great job, and after that, they could give back to communities," Trump told "The Five."

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked the former first lady what message she’d send to women who are on the fence about voting for her husband in November.

"Well, we could see in the four years that he was there, [the] country was in great shape. [The] country was safe. [The] country was prosperous. And he would bring that back," she said.

Fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld asked whether there’s anything the former first lady would share about her husband that most people don’t know.

"Well, I have some stories, and Jesse [Watters], you read it in the book. So they're kind of, you know, cute, nice stories. And he's very warm. He's fun. He has a great personality and all he wants... He's very passionate about this country," Melania responded, referring to the release of her memoir, which came out Tuesday.

"All he wants... He wants to make this country safe, so everybody has a job and enjoying family life. And, you know, he's treating everybody equal."