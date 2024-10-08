Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Melania Trump admits she's worried about her husband's safety as November election looms: 'Toxic atmosphere'

Former President Trump has faced two assassination attempts in as many months

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Melania Trump: Democrats are trying to ‘silence’ my husband Video

Melania Trump: Democrats are trying to ‘silence’ my husband

Former first lady Melania Trump joins ‘The Five’ to discuss her new memoir and the 2024 presidential race.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former first lady Melania Trump admitted she’s worried about her husband former President Trump's safety in the final weeks leading up to the November election and blamed Democrats for creating a "toxic atmosphere."

"I think, you know, when they call him, he's a threat to democracy, let's ask ourselves who is really a threat to democracy. They are ongoing with lawfare against the former president, as well as, you know, trying to get him off of the voting ballots and trying to silence him," she said Tuesday on "The Five." 

"So, yes, of course, I was always afraid [of] what can happen and that they continue with that kind of language [that] is just – it's a toxic, toxic atmosphere."

melania and donald trump

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Trump has faced two assassination attempts on his life. The first was in Butler, Pa., in July when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots that grazed his ear. The second came in September when suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh was spotted at the 2024 GOP presidential nominee's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., allegedly poking a rifle out of the tree line near where Trump was playing golf.

Besides reflecting on the danger surrounding her husband, Melania Trump also opened up about her priorities and goals should she return to the White House next year and vowed to continue her "Be Best" and "Fostering the Future" initiatives for children and women.

MELANIA TRUMP: EDUCATION IS THE KEY TO INNOVATION AND INDIVIDUAL EXCEPTIONALISM

She launched the "Fostering the Future" initiative after leaving the White House in 2021, which seeks to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community, according to a description on her website.

melania trump

First lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"I have many students now, so I will continue with that, and we need to give back to those children and support them so once they have education, they could have a great job, and after that, they could give back to communities," Trump told "The Five."

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked the former first lady what message she’d send to women who are on the fence about voting for her husband in November.

"Well, we could see in the four years that he was there, [the] country was in great shape. [The] country was safe. [The] country was prosperous. And he would bring that back," she said.

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS SHE'S BEEN VICTIM OF ‘MISREPRESENTATION’ IN THE MEDIA AS SHE PROMOTES MEMOIR

Fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld asked whether there’s anything the former first lady would share about her husband that most people don’t know. 

trump

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the stage to speak at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

"Well, I have some stories, and Jesse [Watters], you read it in the book. So they're kind of, you know, cute, nice stories. And he's very warm. He's fun. He has a great personality and all he wants... He's very passionate about this country," Melania responded, referring to the release of her memoir, which came out Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All he wants... He wants to make this country safe, so everybody has a job and enjoying family life. And, you know, he's treating everybody equal."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.