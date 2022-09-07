Melania Trump: Education is the key to innovation and individual exceptionalism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Learning is a lifelong endeavor.

Our schools provide the foundation necessary to develop one’s intellect to thrive within society. A wide-ranging education can deliver the potential of stable employment, ultimately supplying our students with the capabilities to realize financial autonomy. And education can, of course, drive innovation and elevate our communities, cities and great nation.

As we look to supporting our children, we must consider the current state of academia and how we can lead by example—starting with those who might be lacking the support system necessary to obtain a meaningful education.

We should provide foster children with educational resources so that they will have tools, an encouraging environment, and a community filled with people who care about their dreams.

This semester, Fostering the Future’s first two scholarship recipients commence their college careers as freshmen at Oral Roberts University and Middle Tennessee State University. Both scholars will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to achieving job security in the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence.

Since leaving the White House, I have built an innovative Web3 technology business that utilizes blockchain technology. I am pleased that my efforts surrounding this endeavor, and Fostering the Future, will enrich the lives of these two highly motivated individuals.

Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative, secures educational opportunities for children in the foster care community. Our ongoing commitment is critical. According to the National Foster Youth Institute, only 50 percent of foster children finish high school, and only three percent of former foster children obtain a college degree. Twenty percent of children in foster care will become homeless after aging out of the system, and only half will have gainful employment by the age of 24.

Community involvement in education is paramount to successfully maturing a child’s needs, interests, and abilities.

As our Nation’s students return to school, with the support of their families, teachers, and caregivers, I wish everyone the best of luck. These may be challenging times, but I believe in the potential of a strong education.

Knowledge is empowering, and when coupled with creativity and exploration, we allow our students the opportunity to modernize and advance our society. Exposure to a diverse curriculum and differing views allows our students to explore new topics, form their own beliefs, and learn to work with others. Deadlines and assignments teach students time management and problem-solving skills that will serve them throughout life and the workforce.

A focus on the basics of learning is imperative: reading, writing, math, history and science. Sadly, new data released by the Department of Education showed declines in reading and math scores from 2020 to 2022 across most student groups, regardless of their demographic profile.

We must strive to improve these scores and limit outside stressors to protect the next generation. Our children cope with pressures that prior generations have not necessarily faced. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness. Last month, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned families of rainbow-colored fentanyl targeting children. And according to Everytown Research and Policy, there have been at least 113 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 41 deaths and 82 injuries nationally this year alone. These statistics are alarming and must be reversed.

As we enter the new school year, please consider what you can do to herald our next generation’s academic efforts. After all, it is our duty as citizens to be concerned about the well-being of the next generation.

