Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

'Melania' film exposes massive divide as audience score hits 99 percent despite rigging claims

Rotten Tomatoes denies bot manipulation as verified viewers defy brutal 6 percent critic rating

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
'Outnumbered' panel reacts to 'Melania' documentary soaring past expectations Video

'Outnumbered' panel reacts to 'Melania' documentary soaring past expectations

Host Kayleigh McEnany and the 'Outnumbered' panel, including Emily Compagno, Lisa Boothe, Harris Faulkner and Paul Mauro, discuss the surprising box office success of the 'Melania' documentary.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rotten Tomatoes is pushing back against claims the audience score for the "Melania" film was artificially inflated. The film has one of the widest gaps in Rotten Tomatoes history, with more than a 93-percentage-point difference between critic and audience scores.

The film follows first lady Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. As of Friday, it holds a 6% critics score and a 99% audience rating.

Versant, the parent company of Rotten Tomatoes, denied any tampering with the score, telling Variety there was "no bot manipulation" of audience reviews.

"Reviews displayed on the Popcornmeter are VERIFIED reviews, meaning it has been verified that users have bought a ticket to the film," they added.

DAVID MARCUS: WHY MELANIA AND HER FANS DESERVE HER SILVER SCREEN STAR TURN

Melania Trump stands on New York Stock Exchange floor.

First lady Melania Trump stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Jan. 28. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has logged more than 48,200 user ratings for the "Melania" film since its release, with most votes landing at one star. 

The film currently holds a 1.3-star rating on that site. IMDb has also posted an "unusual activity" warning under the title reading, "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title."

MELANIA TRUMP EXPOSES 'VERY CHALLENGING' REALITY OF LEGAL BATTLES, MAR-A-LAGO RAID

Several media outlets have called out the large disparity in reactions online. The Daily Beast was among the first to report on the gap, calling it suspicious and citing claims that ticket sales may have been artificially boosted.

Melania Trump meets freed American-Israeli hostage at White House.

First lady Melania Trump meets with Keith Siegel, a freed American-Israeli hostage, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel also questioned the film’s ticket sales on his show, joking that the success may have been "rigged."

AMAZON AXES 'MELANIA' SCREENINGS AT OREGON THEATER OVER MARQUEE MOCKING FIRST LADY

"A lot of people, myself included, have been wondering how this movie managed to sell $7 million worth of tickets last weekend when almost every theater seemed to be empty leading up to the release," Kimmel said during his monologue on Wednesday.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend election night event

President Donald Trump stands alongside first lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The host continued by speculating that tickets to the movie were purchased and distributed to Republican activists and senior citizens’ homes.

"Melania" beat expectations during its opening weekend, bringing in more than $7.1 million at the box office. The film marked one of the strongest opening weekends ever for a non-music documentary. Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the project and spent an additional $35 million on marketing.

Melania Trump speaks on her new film Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue