DAVID MARCUS: Why Melania and her fans deserve her silver screen star turn

Something that pretty much any honest observer should be able to admit is that if Melania Trump were the first lady of a Democrat president, she would be the greatest fashion and style icon since Jackie Kennedy.

On Friday, "Melania," a documentary about the first lady and the 20 days leading to the 2025 inauguration of President Trump opens in theaters nationwide, putting her squarely in the spotlight for once.

It is frankly remarkable, given that Melania is literally a fashion model, that while former presidents’ wives such as Jill Biden and Michelle Obama regularly graced glamorous magazine covers, Mrs. Trump is treated as the icy foreigner when she isn’t just ignored completely.

This cold shoulder from the legacy fashion and social pages, while obvious, does not mean that the first lady doesn’t have a lot of loyal fans. Quite the opposite: Among Trump supporters, especially women, she is wildly popular.

At Turning Point USA’s AmFest in Phoenix last month, many of the women I spoke with, mothers in particular, could not hold Melania in higher esteem, both as fashion icon and as someone with sway over the president.

One woman, in a sparkly custom MAGA jacket told me, "I think Melania is the only one Trump really listens to."

The fans of the first lady are clearly the potential moviegoers that Amazon studios is after with the ambitious project, even though no matter how many see the movie, we all know it will be treated as a flop, a failure and a joke.

In fact, the debasement of ‘Melania" has already begun. Take, for example, a USA Today headline that blares, "Mocking Melania Trump's documentary is an act of patriotism."

The author of this strange and unhinged column asks, "For starters, there’s the question of why. Why do we need this documentary? Who asked for it, aside from the film’s namesake? And who cares?"

This elitist attitude on the left, while not surprising from writers such as this, who have likely never met a Trump supporter, answers the question. People need or want this Melania documentary because these leftists blacklist her from everything else.

The cultural institutions of our country and the Western world are still controlled by the left, and though their power over the populace is waning, they retain goodies and prizes to hand out that are for true believers only.

This is how President Trump can settle wars across the globe, and yet we know he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize. It's how the New York Post can break the Hunter Biden laptop story without a whisper of a Pulitzer, and it's how the most stunning first lady in a generation can’t get on any magazine covers.

The film is already being knocked as a "vanity project," but when entire cultural industries are blacklisting a person, as they are with Melania, how else can you reach your fans and tell your story?

I have no idea how many people will see "Melania." I do know whatever the number is will be mocked, but for the millions of Americans who admire the first lady, who want to know more about her and role in the White House, the movie is a very rare treat.

The larger problem of anti-conservative bigotry and censorship in our cultural institutions will take a long time to fix, but there are positive signs. Recent shakeups in the venerated halls of such places as CBS News, the Trump Kennedy Center and Florida’s university system, for example, seem to annoy all the right, or should I say, lefty, people.

Other institutions, like fashion magazines, Hollywood and late-night TV, well, they still have quite a ways to go to achieve fairness and balance.

President Trump is fond of noting that the attacks he suffers are really meant for his supporters, that he is just the one standing in the way. On some level, the same can be said of his wife.

Melania Trump is the stand-in for women who prioritize their husbands and families, who are accomplished but do not insist on honorifics, who go to church but can also rock stilettos and seductive gowns when the situation calls for it.

These are women who are mainly mocked in our society, and yet behind the scenes, they make much of our society function, a role many think Melania Trump plays in the White House, as well.

So, good for Melania and good for her fans. They deserve this star turn, and if it makes a bunch of whiny liberals upset, then that’s just the tiara on top.