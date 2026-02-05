Expand / Collapse search
Medal of Honor for Staff Sgt Michael Ollis after 13 years brings bittersweet 'validation,' sister says

Ollis used his body to shield Polish army officer during 2013 suicide bombing in Afghanistan, saving multiple lives, according to his sister

By Max Bacall Fox News
Kimberly Ollis-Loschiavo reacts to brother's Medal of Honor, family's foundation Video

Kimberly Ollis-Loschiavo, sister of Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, reacts to President Donald Trump personally notifying her family that her brother will receive the Medal of Honor for his heroism.

The sister of Army Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis, a soldier who will be awarded the Medal of Honor 13 years after sacrificing himself to save others from a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, said the decision brought long-awaited validation after the award was denied to him under President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Kimberly Ollis-Losciavo described her reaction to the news of her brother's recognition, which was delivered by President Donald Trump in a phone call to her parents, as "appreciation, bittersweet, validation."

A split photo shows Michael Ollis and his sister Kimberly

Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis' sister Kimberly said her brother receiving the Medal of Honor after 13 years feels like "bittersweet validation." (I Have Your Back/Facebook; Fox News)

"Finally, he was validated for his actions after 13 years of really not being validated by the federal government," Ollis-Losciavo said Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."

TRUMP SIGNS 'MEDAL OF HONOR ACT' TO RAISE PENSIONS FOR AMERICA'S MILITARY HEROES

She said her brother had been recognized locally by communities in Staten Island and New Jersey who knew the family, but not at the federal level.

Split of Michael Ollis

A split image shows Michael Ollis in battle and a photo of him at a memorial mass. Ollis is being awarded a Medal of Honor. (I Have Your Back/Facebook; DVIDs)

Ollis was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, when he used his body to shield a Polish army officer during a suicide bombing. He was 24 years old. Ollis-Losciavo attested that he deserved credit for saving the many other Polish and American officers who were present on the base that night.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY EARNS SALUTE TO SERVICE AWARD AFTER RAISING $700,000 FOR MILITARY FAMILIES: 'HUGE HONOR'

She recounted that her sister wrote a letter in 2013 to President Obama, making the case for Ollis to receive official recognition, but was denied. Ollis' file was reopened during Trump's first term, Ollis-Losciavo said, but closed again under Biden.

Trump calls family of fallen Staff Sgt Ollis to confirm Medal of Honor award Video

"We decided to put together a foundation because we were so invested in our community, and to help other people to live like Mike. So, instead of mourning, we put ourselves to action, put ourselves to work... and our community and the foundation grew," she said.

The family started to receive recognition on social media, Ollis-Losciavo said, raising money for military-related causes and even getting a Staten Island ferry named after Ollis.

"And now President Trump opened up this case again, and we finally made it to the Pentagon, and everyone signed off for him to get the Medal of Honor. And we're just thrilled," she said.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

