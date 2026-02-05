Medal of Honor for Staff Sgt Michael Ollis after 13 years brings bittersweet 'validation,' sister says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sister of Army Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis, a soldier who will be awarded the Medal of Honor 13 years after sacrificing himself to save others from a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, said the decision brought long-awaited validation after the award was denied to him under President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Kimberly Ollis-Losciavo described her reaction to the news of her brother's recognition, which was delivered by President Donald Trump in a phone call to her parents, as "appreciation, bittersweet, validation."

"Finally, he was validated for his actions after 13 years of really not being validated by the federal government," Ollis-Losciavo said Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."

She said her brother had been recognized locally by communities in Staten Island and New Jersey who knew the family, but not at the federal level.

Ollis was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, when he used his body to shield a Polish army officer during a suicide bombing. He was 24 years old. Ollis-Losciavo attested that he deserved credit for saving the many other Polish and American officers who were present on the base that night.

She recounted that her sister wrote a letter in 2013 to President Obama, making the case for Ollis to receive official recognition, but was denied. Ollis' file was reopened during Trump's first term, Ollis-Losciavo said, but closed again under Biden.

"We decided to put together a foundation because we were so invested in our community, and to help other people to live like Mike. So, instead of mourning, we put ourselves to action, put ourselves to work... and our community and the foundation grew," she said.

The family started to receive recognition on social media, Ollis-Losciavo said, raising money for military-related causes and even getting a Staten Island ferry named after Ollis.

"And now President Trump opened up this case again, and we finally made it to the Pentagon, and everyone signed off for him to get the Medal of Honor. And we're just thrilled," she said.

