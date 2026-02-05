Trump calls family of Staff Sgt Ollis to confirm Medal of Honor award

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a heartfelt moment captured on video, President Donald Trump called the family of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis to personally confirm that the fallen U.S. Army Ranger would receive the Medal of Honor, recognizing his heroism and sacrifice after he died shielding an allied soldier in Afghanistan in 2013.

In the video, Ollis’ father, Robert, was seen taking the call from the president, with his shock written across his face.

"We’re very nervous," Robert can be heard saying on speakerphone.

"You should be, because your son is going to get the highest honor that you can have," Trump said. "There is no higher honor than the Congressional Medal of Honor."

TRUMP SIGNS 'MEDAL OF HONOR ACT' TO RAISE PENSIONS FOR AMERICA'S MILITARY HEROES

Robert’s mouth hung open in disbelief before his expression turned to joy, breaking into a wide smile.

"He’s looking down at you right now, he’s saying, ‘Well, my mom and dad are handling this pretty well,’" Trump said of their son.

"Thank you so much, Mr. President. You have no idea the happiness we have," Robert said.

"Thank you for facilitating this! This is so wonderful," Ollis' mother, Linda, said, adding that the family had advocated for years for their son to receive the honor and had reached out to countless people before it was finally approved.

Trump acknowledged the family’s efforts, noting that such actions are often how acts of heroism are ultimately brought to light.

"Otherwise, how are we going to know, right? You know, people don’t know. So I think that’s fantastic," Trump said.

The decision follows years of advocacy from veterans' groups, elected officials and the Staten Island community in New York City to formally recognize Ollis’ actions, which supporters have long argued met the standard for the nation’s highest military honor.

Ollis was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, when he used his body to shield a Polish army officer during a suicide bombing. He was 24 years old.

TRUMP TO HONOR USA 'MIRACLE ON ICE' TEAM DURING CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL ACT SIGNING

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration and is awarded for acts that go above and beyond the call of duty. While the standards for awarding the medal have evolved over time, it has always recognized "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life," according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The current criteria were established in 1963 during the Vietnam War.

As the call continued, Trump reflected on the extraordinary nature of Ollis’ actions and the courage required to make such a sacrifice.

"I read what your son did, and it’s — I wouldn’t do it, Linda," Trump said, addressing Ollis’ mother.

"I’m not brave enough either," Linda said with a soft laugh.

"Neither am I. Even though I’m a Vietnam Vet, I still wouldn’t have done it," Robert said.

Trump encouraged the family to gather together and celebrate, telling them their son would be proud.

Toward the end of the call, a woman could be heard shouting in the background, "Yes, we’re going to the White House, we love you, we’re praying for you every day. Yes, let's do this MAGA."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Robert identified the woman as his daughter, motioning for her to calm down.

"Hey Robert, bring them all down," Trump said, before ending the call.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.