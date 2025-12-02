Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

Trump signs Medal of Honor Act to raise pensions for America's military heroes

63 living recipients will see annual payments jump from $16,880 to around $67,500

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Medal of Honor recipient remembers the cost of freedom Video

Medal of Honor recipient remembers the cost of freedom

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer reflects on Memorial Day and his decision to reenlist in the Marine Corps on 'The Will Cain Show.'

President Donald Trump signed into law the Medal of Honor Act, which directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to "increase the rate of the special monthly pension payable to living Medal of Honor recipients," the White House said.

The move "ensures Medal of Honor recipients are rightfully compensated with an increase to their pension after their military service is over," according to the White House.

"Medal of Honor recipients truly embody the best of our nation," Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who sponsored the legislation, said Monday after Trump signed it.

The 63 living Medal of Honor recipients receive a special pension of $16,880 annually, but the Medal of Honor Act now increases that pension "to around $67,500 annually, a nearly fourfold increase," the Republican's office said.

PURPLE HEART RECIPIENT AND VETERAN ADVOCATE SGT. MICHAEL VERARDO LAID TO REST WITH HONORS AT ARLINGTON

Trump places Medal of Honor around Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne of the U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"They never ask for special recognition or demand special treatment. Many of the living Medal of Honor recipients spend most of their time traveling our country, telling their stories inspiring the next generation of America’s heroes," Nehls added in a statement.

"My bill, the Medal of Honor Act, eases their financial burden by increasing their special pension — ensuring they know that America is grateful for all they’ve done to serve our country and defend our freedoms."

RETIRED ARMY CAPTAIN DEDICATES HIS MEDAL OF HONOR AWARD TO FELLOW SOLDIERS IN AFGHANISTAN

US President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Captain Larry L. Taylor, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Captain Larry L. Taylor of the U.S. Army on Sept. 5, 2023.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I am beyond grateful to President Trump, our Commander in Chief, for signing my bill into law," Nehls also said. "The least we can do is lift the financial burden off of these selfless warriors who continue to serve our great nation."  

The first Medal of Honor was given to Army Private Jacob Parrott in 1863, according to Nehls' office.

There have been 3,528 total recipients, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said.

Trump places Medal of Honor on US.. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams for actions in 2008 in Afghanistan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington Oct. 30, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"These individuals are heroes. The Medal of Honor recipients are extraordinary," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a video posted on Instagram Monday. "We see you. We remember you. We are grateful for you."

