McEnany torches Biden over baby formula crisis on 'Outnumbered': 'Mr. Late to the Party'

Kayleigh McEnany sounded off on President Biden for his administration’s delayed response to the nationwide shortage of baby formula, saying he is always late to the party.

The FDA shut down a major baby formula manufacturing plant in February due to lax safety protocols. The Biden administration subsequently invoked the Defense Production Act Wednesday – roughly three months after the shortage was triggered.

American parents have scrambled to locate food for their young children, with some families finding nothing but empty shelves.

"It was October – October, Harris," McEnany said to her "Outnumbered" co-host, "when a hard-page 34-page document was sent from a whistleblower to the FDA warning about the baby formula crisis."

McEnany said Biden "serially chooses" to ignore advisors and internal pollsters who warned America was not returning to normal. She slammed the president for failing to heed "wise advice" about increasing issues like immigration and inflation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik said on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that Democrats only acted after Republicans demanded accountability from the FDA and called for a plan to fix the shortage.

"Joe Biden was forced to change his schedule to get on the phone with formula manufacturers because House Republicans had a press conference on this," Stefanik said. "Democrats have been asleep at the switch."

Biden’s Wednesday invocation of the Defense Production Act came as part of the administration’s new "Operation Fly Formula" program in which the Pentagon was directed to use military contracts to ship in formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards from overseas.

"It’s what? Mid-May?" McEnany asked. "Well done, Mr. Late to the Party."