Tom Cotton on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden's 'rank incompetence' caused baby formula shortage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, slammed the FDA and the Biden administration Thursday for allegedly contributing to America's "artificial formula crisis" because of their failure to take action in a timely manner. On "The Faulkner Focus," Cotton said Biden's "rank, reprehensible incompetence" was a direct contributing factor and told Harris Faulkner that the steps Biden is taking now will not take effect for some time.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE BILLS PASS HOUSE AMID GOP CLAIMS DEMS ARE ‘COVERING UP’ THE REAL PROBLEM

TOM COTTON: The formula shortage is rank, reprehensible incompetence by the Biden administration. They should have taken these steps months ago. The steps they're taking now won't have a major effect for months to come. The FDA should have gotten off its duff long ago and authorized that plant in Michigan to reopen. There are other steps it could be taking, yet it still continues to drown any solution in bureaucratic red tape, steps like importing formula from Canada. The FDA, at root, is one of the main reasons why we have this formula shortage. Just contrast it to the FDA under the Trump administration. We produced a vaccine in less than a year -- vaccines that normally take years, if not decades -- that we would not have done, obviously, if Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden had been president when that pandemic started, but now the FDA and the bureaucracy is back to its old ways. Not only are they not creating breakthrough new medicines, they are creating an artificial shortage of baby formula for America's children and parents.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW