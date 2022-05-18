Political analyst asks why Biden didn't invoke the Defense Production Act sooner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume questioned why President Biden didn't invoke the Defense Production Act sooner over the baby formula shortage on Wednesday's "Special Report."

BRIT HUME: This is probably the reasonable thing to do. One wonders why it wasn't done sooner and how this crisis was ever able to become a crisis. When the administration has said that they knew that this was a problem some months ago, when they shut that factory down here in this country, the FDA shut that factory down here in this country.

…

So once again, it looks like the administration is on the case finally. Excuse me, you never expected to see the President of the United States, as you just suggested, sitting behind the Resolute Desk talking about baby formula. But here we are.

